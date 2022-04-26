Atherton Earth Day: Electric leaf blower bowling, a VW Beetle converted into a bike and more

Armed with electric leaf blowers, Atherton council members, Police Chief Steve McCulley and staff propelled inflatable balls with the goal of knocking over giant, blow-up bowling pins in a standout activity during the town's first Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23.

Aside from some laughs, the game's intent was to demonstrate how quiet, powerful and odor-free electric blowers can be (their sound is akin to a hair dryer), according to event organizers.

"(Some) 3.8% of the town's greenhouse gas emissions come from gas-powered garden equipment, which is more than the town's combined emissions from wastewater and garbage processing for Atherton, so eliminating gas-powered blowers would have a surprisingly significant impact," said Stacy Miles, a member of the environmental programs committee, which hosted the festival, in an email. Last month, members of her committee shared their frustration that the council isn't doing more to limit use of gas-powered leaf blowers given their "health effects and climate risks."

Slideshow SLIDESHOW : City officials pose for a photo after an electric leaf blower bowling race during Atherton's Earth Day Festival at Holbrook-Palmer Park on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee. SLIDESHOW : Atherton Police Chief Steven McCulley uses an electric leaf blower to push a blowup bowling ball into inflatable pins in a race with other city officials during Atherton's Earth Day Festival at Holbrook-Palmer Park on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee. SLIDESHOW : Stacy Miles, a member of the environmental programs committee, takes part in the electric leaf blower competition during Atherton's Earth Day Festival on April 23, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. SLIDESHOW : Mayor Rick DeGolia celebrates winning his match in the electric leaf blower competition on April 23, 2022. Photo by Angela Swartz. SLIDESHOW : Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia is crowned a winner by Councilwoman Elizabeth Lewis after an electric leaf blower bowling race during Atherton's Earth Day Festival at Holbrook-Palmer Park on April 23, 2022. Photo by Adam Pardee. Previous Next

The festival "exceeded even my most optimistic expectations, so I'm riding high," Miles said. "I've received a number of kind emails over the last few days encouraging us to do it again, which is the best compliment."

"As we're coming out of the pandemic, I think everyone is craving a greater sense of community," she said in a Tuesday, April 26, email. "And, Atherton showed up! The peddling car, the art show, so many of the green vendor tables, e-bikes and EVs (electric vehicles) — all were brought by Atherton residents. ... There are any number of ways to make a difference, and our event tried to highlight a variety."