'A Song for Cesar' highlights the role of music, arts in supporting the farmworkers' movement

Music and the arts can uplift spirits and entertain, but they can also be powerful forces for change, as the new documentary, "A Song for Cesar" demonstrates.

The film highlights the musicians and artists who worked to advance the farm worker movement founded by labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez in the 1960s and ’70s. Cultural luminaries such as Joan Baez, Maya Angelou and Carlos Santana lent their voices in support of Chavez's work.

Hidden Villa, Foothill College and the Los Altos History Museum have teamed up to offer a free screening of "A Song for Cesar" on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at Smithwick Theatre at Foothill College.

Andres Alegria and Abel Sánchez, the co-producers and directors of the film, will be on hand for a panel discussion following the film. Also on the panel will be a representative from the Cesar Chavez Foundation and Lynn Rivas, associate director at Hidden Villa. Rivas worked with Chavez as part of his communications team, according to a press release about the event.

In fact, Hidden Villa, a farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills, has another connection with Chavez. In 1965, the farm's founders, Frank and Josephine Duveneck, supported Chavez and Dolores Huerta in organizing the farmworkers movement that became the United Farm Workers, the labor union that sought fair wages and safer working conditions for farm workers.