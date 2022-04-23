San Mateo County and nine cities file lawsuit against Monsanto over removal of toxic PCBs contamination

San Mateo County and nine of its cities and towns filed a lawsuit against the now-defunct Monsanto Corporation to recoup the costs of removing toxic chemicals the company allegedly left across the county.

The lawsuit alleges that Monsanto, the creator of the herbicide Roundup, knowingly contaminated the county with polychlorinated biphenyls, also known as PCBs, an organic chlorine compound that has been determined to be both carcinogenic and a pollutant.

The county and the cities and towns of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo and Woodside filed the lawsuit Thursday, April 22, alleging that PCB contamination is common across the Bay Area, including Redwood City Harbor.

"There's no reason in the world why our taxpayers should have to pay for the hundreds of millions of dollars we need to spend to prevent further PCB pollution and contamination," San Mateo County Attorney John Nibbelin said in a statement Friday, April 22. "That's Monsanto's responsibility, and that's why we're taking them to court."

PCBs are poisoning fish and wildlife, disrupting businesses and recreation, and threatening the health of residents throughout the county, according to the county's statement.