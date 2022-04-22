Arts

Stanford Jazz Festival announces 50th anniversary lineup

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 22, 2022, 5:34 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Grammy-winning jazz legend Dianne Reeves will sing at the closing concert of the Stanford Jazz Festival, joined by the Stanford Jazz Workshop 50th anniversary band. Courtesy Dianne Reeves.

The Stanford Jazz Festival is golden this year, marking its 50th anniversary season in 2022.

The Stanford Jazz Workshop, which organizes the festival, announced the lineup this week for the golden anniversary summer festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, for a month of a half of​ in-person​ concerts​ featuring top talents and up-and-comers in jazz.​ The festival takes place June 17 through July 30 at various venues on the Stanford University campus.

"I am so grateful we can come together this year and celebrate the history of the organization and recognize memorable moments from past performances​," Stanford Jazz Festival Founder and Artistic Director Jim Nadel​ said in a press release announcing the lineup​. ​"While it is important to think back and honor our past, I wanted this year's Festival to also look forward and highlight exciting new voices and present unique musical combinations of different generations and styles."

Featured artists include: Bobby McFerrin, Eliane Elias, Dianne Reeves, Lisa Fischer, Kenny Barron, Rufus Reid, George Cables,​ Joshua Redman, Yosvany Terry,​ Sasha Berliner, Andrew Speight, Tiffany Austin, Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, and Bay Area native and recent Grammy winner ​Taylor Eigsti​.​

The festival kicks off on June 17 with a special performance by Nadel on alto saxophone, joined by the ensemble of Tommy Occhiuto, saxophone​; ​Skylar Tang, trumpet​; ​Tomoko Funaki, bass​; ​Jason Lewis, drums​; ​and Glen Pearson, piano​.​

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

For the full lineup and ticket information, visit stanfordjazz.org.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stanford Jazz Festival announces 50th anniversary lineup

by Palo Alto Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 22, 2022, 5:34 pm

The Stanford Jazz Festival is golden this year, marking its 50th anniversary season in 2022.

The Stanford Jazz Workshop, which organizes the festival, announced the lineup this week for the golden anniversary summer festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, for a month of a half of​ in-person​ concerts​ featuring top talents and up-and-comers in jazz.​ The festival takes place June 17 through July 30 at various venues on the Stanford University campus.

"I am so grateful we can come together this year and celebrate the history of the organization and recognize memorable moments from past performances​," Stanford Jazz Festival Founder and Artistic Director Jim Nadel​ said in a press release announcing the lineup​. ​"While it is important to think back and honor our past, I wanted this year's Festival to also look forward and highlight exciting new voices and present unique musical combinations of different generations and styles."

Featured artists include: Bobby McFerrin, Eliane Elias, Dianne Reeves, Lisa Fischer, Kenny Barron, Rufus Reid, George Cables,​ Joshua Redman, Yosvany Terry,​ Sasha Berliner, Andrew Speight, Tiffany Austin, Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, and Bay Area native and recent Grammy winner ​Taylor Eigsti​.​

The festival kicks off on June 17 with a special performance by Nadel on alto saxophone, joined by the ensemble of Tommy Occhiuto, saxophone​; ​Skylar Tang, trumpet​; ​Tomoko Funaki, bass​; ​Jason Lewis, drums​; ​and Glen Pearson, piano​.​

For the full lineup and ticket information, visit stanfordjazz.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.