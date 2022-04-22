Arts

Showcase at Pace Gallery features young students' art

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 22, 2022, 5:35 pm 0
Artworks by students from the Aspire East Palo Alto Charter School are on view at Pace Gallery in Palo Alto through the weekend. Courtesy Pace Gallery.

While Pace Gallery often exhibits well-known artists, its latest show highlights some much younger, emerging talents. This week, the Palo Alto location of the international gallery group is showing the works of students from the K-8 Aspire East Palo Alto Charter School.

"EPACS: 2022 Art Showcase" highlights an array of artworks created in various media. The pieces are accompanied by wall text about the show that was written by the students, according to a press release from Pace.

The art show also features poster-sized, black-and-white portraits of students, created as part of the Inside Out Project by French artist JR. The artist launched the project roughly a decade ago after receiving the TED prize.

"EPACS: 2022 Art Showcase" is on view through April 24. Pace Gallery is located at 229 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit pacegallery.com

