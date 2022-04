Caltrans has announced that State Route 84 just west of State Route 35 in San Mateo County is under one-way traffic control due to a fallen power line, according to a Twitter post at 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

According to Caltrans, the line came down due to a vehicle collision. Motorists should expect delays and use alternative routes. There is currently no estimated time of returning to two-way traffic.