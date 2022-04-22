News

Menlo College partners with College of San Mateo on transfer program

The '2 + 2' program allows students to complete their undergraduate degrees in four years

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 22, 2022, 10:50 am
Left to right: Menlo College Dean of the School of Business Mouwafac Sidaoui, CSM graduates and current Menlo students Raymond Juballa and Moncerrat Barriga, and CSM Dean of Business and Technology Francisco Gamez. Courtesy Menlo College.

Menlo College in Atherton will soon guarantee admission to business graduates of a local community college.

Menlo College, which had about 750 students enrolled as of fall 2021, announced on Tuesday, April 19, that it will offer College of San Mateo (CSM) students the chance complete a bachelor's degree in business at Menlo with only two additional years of study.

The program rolls out during the 2022-23 school year. Accounting and business majors will also be offered a two-year scholarship to Menlo up to $30,000 total ($15,000 per year).

"Menlo College and College of San Mateo are thrilled for the students and their families who will benefit from this program," said Menlo College President Steven Weiner and CSM President Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza in a joint statement. "Many CSM graduates have already successfully transferred to, and graduated from, Menlo College and gone on to see career success in Silicon Valley and beyond. It is time to solidify a seamless transition between our two institutions so that even more students can follow this proven path to success."

CSM's accounting and business courses will meet Menlo College's course requirements, noted CSM Dean of Business and Technology Francisco Gamez.

"This means that not only is there a financial incentive for our students to attend Menlo College, but academically more course units will transfer and meet key major requirements at Menlo College," he said in a statement. "This will allow CSM students to seamlessly earn their bachelor's degree at Menlo College."

So called "2+2" degree programs are a pathway to earning a bachelor's degree. Students spend their first two years at a community college for an associate degree and then study for two years at a four-year college to for the bachelor's degree.

With this new agreement, CSM business graduates must complete their associate's degree with a minimum GPA of 2.0, according to the colleges.

