San Mateo County Supervisors back bill to reduce tuition at local community colleges

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday expressed their support for reduced tuition at local community colleges.

The supervisors passed a resolution supporting Senate Bill 893, introduced by Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo. If passed in the state senate and assembly, the bill would allow the San Mateo County Community College District to reduce tuition costs for students in need.

The bill would give the district flexibility to waive or reduce enrollment fees and to use some local funds to offset other costs for students.

Currently, the state's required tuition rate is $46 per unit. In addition to tuition, costs for rent, food, books, technology and other living expenses can come up to more than $15,000 for community college students, according to a staff report.

Supervisor David Canepa said that the bill could allow the district to bridge inequities in the county by making college more accessible.