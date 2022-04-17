Guest opinion: State housing mandates are problematic for Woodside

In response to the Mercury News article in Sunday's paper (April 3) on the reluctance of property owners to split their lots and build more units of housing in their communities, as Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) has offered, it seems important to understand the unintended consequences and the reasons behind this reluctance.
Here I address another situation not addressed in that article: the dramatically increased demands of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) for increasing urbanization of rural California towns. This is closely tied to the SB 9 debate.
Everyone agrees that the Bay Area does need more affordable housing. The question is how best to encourage it, where to build it and whether individual residential property owners want to (or can afford to) build it. SB 9 and its lot-splitting option does not provide an adequate answer.
Meanwhile, the governments of our rural towns face serious obstacles to remaining rural, confronted with much higher quotas for housing development (especially affordable housing, including multi-unit housing) assigned to them by regional authorities. What is more, local governments are being threatened by legal and financial penalties from the state of California if they do not work up plans that demonstrate how to achieve these quotas, which include significant chunks of "affordable" housing.
My town, Woodside, with a population of approximately 5,500 inhabitants, has been assigned 328 housing units, of which a third are designated to be affordable. To meet such quotas would lead to a potentially significant increase in population without the infrastructure to support it.
In early 2022, our town council appointed a committee to identify all the undeveloped lots in the town and to provide estimates of how many units of affordable housing could be built on each. The process did not take into account any other criteria such as proximity to sewers, services, transportation and general suitability -- all factors to be addressed subsequently. This resulted in some pretty spectacular and inappropriate designations. Here is the most egregious example.
On the north end of Woodside, the committee proposed that a 1.77 acre parcel located at the very northern edge of town could theoretically site 35 units of rental housing, i.e. a multi-story apartment complex with several buildings and not much space for anything else.
This location is highly problematic. Located at the intersection of Runnymede Road and Raymundo Drive, this property has no sewer access and the internet and cell service there is inadequate. There are no street lights, and no sidewalks along Runnymede. Parts of this property are low-lying and can flood when we get rain, and the entire area to the northwest of this proposed complex, which encompasses thousands of acres of fenced-off wildland, is susceptible to wildfires.
The property has only distant access to services, being nearly 3 miles away from Woodside's village center -- the closest place where one can buy groceries or gas, or mail a package.
Increased road traffic would become a serious, even dangerous, problem. If ever built, 35 units of apartment-style housing on this small property would create a nightmarish traffic scenario. In case of evacuation for fire or earthquake, there is only one way out (Runnymede) and it would be clogged with cars. There is no public transportation anywhere near; the closest Samtrans bus service is at Cañada College, at least a mile away.
Furthermore, there are health considerations. By being located right next to the freeway, prospective low-income residents would be situated very close to the noise and exhaust fumes from the ever-increasing traffic, which has serious implications for residents' health. This is assuredly not a viable situation!
Finally, this hypothetical designation of a 35-unit enclave in a highly rural and horse-friendly part of our town would be totally out of character with its immediate surroundings and with the town's General Plan commitment to staying rural. Add to that the fact that the high construction costs in this area would probably never be recouped by the property owner even after years of collecting "affordable" rents.
This urbanizing approach for development in a rural community such as ours, even hypothetically, is unacceptable on all counts
Karen Offen is a 54-year Woodside resident.
Comments
Registered user
Woodside: Woodside Hills
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
It doesn't take a math wizard to quickly determine the economic viability of adding secondary housing to an existing lot in Woodside, presumably to create "affordable" housing for some stranger(s) you'll be inviting onto your property as a tenant. A typical ADU unit might be 1,000 square feet. Today's construction costs would likely peg the "all-in" cost for such an undertaking at around $600,000 given the site prep costs, new septic, fees, permits, labor and materials. Add to that the county's boundless appetite for tax dollars with a property tax increase of $6,000/yr. Lost earnings on the $600K (or cost of borrowed money if financed) adds another $24,000/yr. in cost/lost revenue. So the break even point for this little venture is somewhere around $2,500/month and two+ years of sheer agony. Who would undertake such a venture unless the new ADU could rent for thousands more? Affordable housing?
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
On misappropriating the word "rural." If Woodside is rural, then the towns in, say, Del Norte County ... how should we refer to them? Improved campgrounds? Communities of inaccessibility? Hinterlands habitation?
Rural is when you can paint your house lime green, the roof red and populate the front lawn with pink flamingoes and no one can do a thing about it.
Rural is when you can, without fear of sanction, turn your front-yard collection of inoperable vehicles into the seedlings of a junkyard.
Rural is when the only sound is a cow pitifully rending the night air, hour after hour, pining for her calf that, that morning, had been unceremoniously hauled off to the veal factory.
The word for Woodside, located as it is in such close proximity to a major metropolis and populated by movers and shakers who prosper in that metropolis but demand splendid isolation at home, is suburban. Upscale suburban, but suburban nonetheless.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
David Boyce, you certainly hold the people of rural California in high regard with all those complementary observations of their home aesthetics and occupations. I wonder what insightful comments they would make about you.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Any slights to rural residents sense of taste are completely unintended.
For one thing, the examples I gave are from rural Western Pennsylvania, where I grew up and where I witnessed these examples of untrammeled freedom in home aesthetics. I cite them here to celebrate them. How to deal with a junkyard down the road? Plant shrubberies on the roadside. How to appreciate plastic flamingoes on the trip to the grocery store? Make jokes about them. And feel for the cow in distress.
I also want to make the point that rural means remote, from zoning laws, from freeways that can get you to your office in minutes, from the fine arts, from fine dining.
California is not Pennsylvania, I'll be the first to admit, maybe because of the sophistication of people leaving Silicon Valley to build tasteful escapes for themselves elsewhere in the state. I don't know. But I expect such transplants will encounter and learn to live with the sense of entitlement to not be hassled about what residents do on their own property.
I care about highjacking a word laden with actual meaning to hide behind and obfuscate the issue of building affordable housing. Fine. Talk about the economics of it and how they don't work. But stop with the BS about "rural" living.
Registered user
Woodside: Woodside Hills
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Dave . . . Dave . . . Most everyone likely knows Woodside is an equestrian-centric suburban (albeit unrecognized) mountain lion habitat, knee-deep and encircled by a wildland urban interface. Now, back to the subject matter of Ms. Offen's guest opinion piece about affordable housing.