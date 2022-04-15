Ravenswood school district to drop its mask mandate outdoors, but will keep indoor masking

About 43% of Ravenswood students are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a board presentation from the Thursday meeting. Only 27.7% of eligible district students are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the presentation. The city of East Palo Alto's vaccination rate has grown steadily, but it is still among the lowest in San Mateo County.

At what point do we stop forcing students to wear masks? So they can have that social emotional experience they so desperately need?

"Our endpoint should be very, very near," she said. "I think we're a little bit delayed on this one," she said, asking what it means for COVID-19 to be part of everyday life for district students. "Are they expected to wear masks for the rest of their educational experience at Ravenswood City School District? … At what point do we stop forcing students to wear masks? So they can have that social emotional experience they so desperately need?"

After hearing that classified staff members and teachers would prefer to keep indoor masking, Trustee Ana Maria Pulido said she was fine with preserving the mandate until the end of the semester.

Ravenswood remains the only school district in the area with an indoor mask mandate still in place. The district's outdoor mandate will end on Monday, April 18.

After a lively debate, with one board member arguing that students need to be able to return to normalcy, the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees opted on Thursday, April 14, to continue to require face masks indoors, but moved to make masks optional outdoors starting next week.

"Overall, I would be OK with the strong recommendation (to mask), but if teachers/CSEA (classified staff) are saying that that's their position, I'm OK with keeping the indoor mask mandate but lifting the outdoor mask mandate."

Board President Mele K. Latu said that because the district doesn't have a vaccine mandate, it’s hard for her to want to push to reach the 75% threshold.

"By no means are we done with the pandemic," she said. "We are a low-income community. We are a minority community. I do not think we're threatening parents or coercing parents."

Trustee Jenny Varghese Bloom said, who supported keeping masks on indoors and outdoors at schools, that she would like to see 75% of district students vaccinated (considered the threshold needed to reach herd immunity) before lifting mask mandates.

This case rate has declined steadily, according to district staff. There were 35 per 10,000 on March 17, and 98 per 10,000 on March 4. This is in the low to middle range of case rates within the county, staff reported.

Ravenswood neighborhood COVID-19 case rates are now at or below the county average, with an average of 25 cases per 10,000 in the last 30 days, according to the board presentation.

"I'm trying to think about this with my heart as well as my head," she explained. "I'm trying to make a good decision. I know this is emotional and I know this is heavy."

Board Vice President Tamara Sobomehin called it a "complicated decision," but said that right now, it feels safest to keep the indoor mandate.

Some 85.8% of all students in the Sequoia Union High School District had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 2, according to a March 9 board meeting staff report .

As of early March, 86% of Portola Valley School District students in grades K-8 were fully vaccinated against the virus and had submitted proof of vaccination, according to the district .

Despite fears that case counts might increase after students returned from traveling and socializing during spring break, it appears that coronavirus transmission remains relatively low on school campuses that dropped their indoor mask mandates last month, when the state changed its guidance to schools .

