Menlo Park Briefs: City issues $14.3M in bonds for parks and SLAC names new Stanford vice president

Menlo Park to issue $14.3M from Measure T bonds

Menlo Park City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to issue the remaining $14.3 million in Measure T bonds, which voters approved in 2001 to improve parks and recreation facilities throughout the city.

Property tax for Menlo Park residents will fluctuate, but the rate is expected to go up by about $4.50 per $100,000 of assessed property value for a total of $12.50 per $100,000.

"I just think with inflation and gas prices, it's not an appropriate time to be raising taxes right now." said Councilman Ray Mueller, explaining his vote.

"I couldn't be more unhappy about having my taxes raised, except that, when I look at the parks and recreation master plan, and I see that the Willow Oaks Park has had the least amount of renovation and services after the Belle Haven multigenerational campus," said Pamela Jones, a Menlo Park resident. "So with that in mind, I think it is important for us to take care of our open space..."

SLAC names new Stanford vice president

Menlo Park-based SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory named a new vice president on Tuesday, according to a press release from Stanford University.