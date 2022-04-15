Menlo Park Briefs: City issues $14.3M in bonds for parks and SLAC names new Stanford vice president

Menlo Park City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to issue the remaining $14.3 million in Measure T bonds, which voters approved in 2001 to improve parks and recreation facilities throughout the city.
Property tax for Menlo Park residents will fluctuate, but the rate is expected to go up by about $4.50 per $100,000 of assessed property value for a total of $12.50 per $100,000.
"I just think with inflation and gas prices, it's not an appropriate time to be raising taxes right now." said Councilman Ray Mueller, explaining his vote.
"I couldn't be more unhappy about having my taxes raised, except that, when I look at the parks and recreation master plan, and I see that the Willow Oaks Park has had the least amount of renovation and services after the Belle Haven multigenerational campus," said Pamela Jones, a Menlo Park resident. "So with that in mind, I think it is important for us to take care of our open space..."
Menlo Park-based SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory named a new vice president on Tuesday, according to a press release from Stanford University.
Stephen Streiffer, a Stanford alum and a deputy laboratory director for science and technology at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, will step into the role in June.
"This is really a homecoming for me," Streiffer said in the news release. "SLAC is at the forefront of so many areas that are extremely important to the nation and world in research. I look forward to working with the laboratory management team to continue to advance SLAC's mission and to create even greater scientific ties between the university and SLAC."
Streiffer will lead the "development and implementation of Stanford's oversight and governance role and advises SLAC management on strategy and operations," the release stated. Streiffer will report to Stanford's president Marc Tessier-Lavigne and chair the lab's Board of Overseers.
SLAC is operated by Stanford for the U.S. Department of Energy.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Thank you Menlo Park city council (Except Mueller) for voting to raise our taxes when we are already dealing with excessive gas prices, rising power costs and inflation running higher than it has in almost 40 years. Great way to show you care about the people you pretend to represent.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Enough:
not to mention their recent "screw you" to MP citizens when they voted to extend the utility tax. A tax that is no longer legal and because of that they are being sued since they've been collecting it illegally for 5 years. Do they say, "since this tax wasn't properly approved as required, let's put this in front of the voters and get it approved again?"? No, they say "eff you citizens of MP" we'll do what ever we want AND make you pay the legal bills to fight for our misfeasance..
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
So now we see how the lack of education effects us all. Only one council member understands that "bonds" are not FREE money.
Clearly the other council members see it as "other peoples money" and prefer to spend it all!
Hope we actually get something that improves our community, but doesn't sound like. Sad...
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Good point Menlo Voter. Even when we win that case (by we I mean the residents that have been paying a tax they should not have for 5 years) we still lose because the city spends a fortune of our own money to fight it.
Election this year...