Branching out: Three restaurants expand their Midpeninsula footprint

While Little Blue Door is the first casual restaurant from the team of Gopinathan and Thapar, they are looking to open more locations of this more informal concept.

As a main course, diners can enjoy roasted chicken marinated in kashundi, the fermented paste of mustard seeds and green mango, and cauliflower coated in a crunchy layer of puffed rice, both slowly cooked on the rotisserie.

Little Blue Door's cuisine is inspired by Gopinathan's native state of Kerala in India, but presents dishes that draw from street foods throughout the country. These chaat-inspired starters include interpretations of Kerala's egg puffs, which envelop hard-boiled eggs and seasoned onions in flaky pastry, and vada pav, fried vegetable patties made here with fava beans sandwiched in buttery bread. Gopinathan is especially enthusiastic about recreating Kerala fried chicken, traditionally fried in wide cast iron pans filled with bubbling oil, which will be served with an aioli flavored with garlic, ginger and fresh herbs.

State Street Market has another addition to its star chef-filled lineup that includes Traci Des Jardins' el Alto and Meichih and Michael Kim's Bao Bèi. On April 6, Gopinathan and Thapar of Ettan opened Little Blue Door. "We are excited to be at State Street Market with some of the best chefs in town," said Gopinathan, who also oversees San Francisco's Michelin-starred Campton Place.

Three Peninsula business owners are starting new local endeavors. Manresa Bread's latest location in Palo Alto was set to open on Friday, April 15, while Srijith Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar of Ettan in Palo Alto have opened a more relaxed establishment named Little Blue Door at Los Altos' gourmet food hall State Street Market. And Feast and Floral, a Palo Alto-based catering business focused on flowers and cheeseboards, is opening at the downtown wine bar Salvaje this summer.

Born out of Los Gatos' three Michelin-starred Manresa and led by head baker Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread Palo Alto will take over a sizable 1,700-square-foot space. Back in January, Ruzicka told the Peninsula Foodist about the location's open kitchen, which showcases the team of busy bakers and allows staff to see customers purchase their food.

The bakery's sourdough loaves made with flour milled in-house, precisely laminated croissants flaked with toasted almonds, and caramelized kouign amann have helped it grow from farmers market stalls to four retail locations in the Bay Area that ship nationwide.

Little Blue Door is now open with limited hours and will eventually match the opening hours of State Street Market, which are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Syed supported the endeavor, offering his bar for Feast and Floral's launch party and later his commercial kitchen for the business' use. Feast and Floral started off catering private and corporate events, but the pandemic changed its course.

Menlo Park resident Ashley Higashi started Feast and Floral with her sister in 2019. Inspired by Pinterest pictures of "grazing tables" — artfully crafted cheese and charcuterie boards complemented by fruits and vegetables, nuts, dips and crackers and breads — Higashi recreated one at a party she hosted. After rave reviews, Higashi was encouraged to start selling the boards and approached Kasim Syed, a friend of her sister's and the owner of Salvaje, about the idea.

In addition to breads, pastries, cakes and coffee, the bakery offers a small selection of sandwiches and a rotating seasonal salad. The team is looking to expand their menu in this new location, and a retail section stocks bags of granolas and Manresa Bread's house-milled flours for passionate home bakers.

Dig into food news. Follow the Peninsula Foodist on Instagram @peninsulafoodist and subscribe to the newsletter to get insights on the latest openings and closings, learn what the Foodist is excited about eating, read exclusive interviews and keep up on the trends affecting local restaurants.

"It's a privilege to be able to be a part of my hometown and give back in this way," she said. "It's a really exciting new family business for us."

The new storefront, which is slated to open at the end of June, and the catering business are being run by Higashi and her son. She grew up in Palo Alto and attended Palo Alto High School, as did her children and her mother.

"I want to make it a really beautiful place to come and hang out, but also leave with something pretty," Higashi said.

Salvaje will retain indoor and outdoor patio seating and pivot its menu toward smaller bites that work well with Feast and Floral's boards, which will range from individually sized to 4-foot-long grazing tables that serve 20. In addition to serving the boards alongside Salvaje's natural wines for in-person dining, Higashi also plans to sell grab-and-go cheese and charcuterie boxes, floral arrangements and cheeseboard accessories. She hopes to turn the outdoor dining areas into "garden patios," with houseplants and succulents for sale as well.

With demand growing again for larger cheeseboards, Higashi recognized that the business was outgrowing its current commercial kitchen space in Palo Alto and told Syed she was looking for a space to open a shop.

"We had to completely pivot the business and turn it into small boards, and the boards kept getting smaller as the pandemic went on," Higashi said. "It went as small as a tiny snack box so everyone could eat individually."

Branching out: Three restaurants expand their Midpeninsula footprint

Menlo Park woman brings flower and cheeseboard business to Salvaje, Manresa Bread expands and Ettan chef opens eatery in Los Altos