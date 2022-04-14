News

Community briefs: Arbor Day, Sudden Oak Death survey, comic arts fest and more

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 14, 2022, 11:37 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The dark wound in the crotch of this oak in Portola Valley is a symptom of sudden oak death disease. The moss has turned brown as a result of the treatment for the disease, but the tree is probably doomed. There is no cure but it can be prevented or arrested if caught early enough. Photo by Dave Boyce.

Sudden Oak Death survey

It's time for the annual Sudden Oak Death Blitz survey.

The 15-year old project is a citizen science program designed to map the distribution of sudden oak death (SOD) in California and identify locations where native oaks should be treated to prevent infection and death.

The Peninsula's survey takes place May 21 to 23. Portola Valley's SOD Blitz Station will be located on the Historic Schoolhouse porch, 765 Portola Road. Woodside's station will be located between Independence Hall and Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.

Sign up here or email [email protected]

Atherton Arbor Day 2022

The town of Atherton will be hosting a free Arbor Day festival on Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Avenue.

There will be a tree planting from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a tree walk from 11 a.m. to noon.

For questions about the event, email [email protected], and to volunteer for the event, contact [email protected]

For more information, go to the town's website.

Teacher Edith Alvarado checks out cards made by preschool students at Woodside Elementary School in 2015. Photo by Michelle Le

Woodside Preschool accepting applications

Details and information for the 2022-23 school year, enrollment options and application can be found here.

The priority application period ends Friday, April 15.

2022 Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest

The Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest is returning this year, with virtual events from April 23 to 30.

There will be author visits, workshops, panel discussions and other comics-related programs.

Check out the festival schedule here.

Ravenswood's new take home tech program

The Ravenswood City School District has launched an initiative, dubbed the Take Home Tech Program, so all students have access to district-owned devices in the classroom as well as having one at home, according to an April 11 district newsletter.

The district has started handing out student devices for home use to all sixth through eighth graders who indicated a need. The district will next provide home Chromebooks to second through fifth graders, and home iPads for TK to first graders, plus WiFi hotspots. It can also now provide a hotspot to district instructional staff who have poor quality or no broadband internet at home.

"The Take Home Tech Program will help accelerate learning at Ravenswood by providing students a home device for homework, connectivity to curriculum, and easy access to eBooks," the newsletter states. "In addition, this resource bridges the digital divide in our community. New Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots were purchased using a federal stimulus-funded ECF (Emergency Connectivity Fund) grant.

