Community briefs: Arbor Day, Sudden Oak Death survey, comic arts fest and more

The town of Atherton will be hosting a free Arbor Day festival on Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Avenue.

The Peninsula's survey takes place May 21 to 23. Portola Valley's SOD Blitz Station will be located on the Historic Schoolhouse porch, 765 Portola Road. Woodside's station will be located between Independence Hall and Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.

The 15-year old project is a citizen science program designed to map the distribution of sudden oak death (SOD) in California and identify locations where native oaks should be treated to prevent infection and death.

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Details and information for the 2022-23 school year, enrollment options and application can be found here .

For questions about the event, email [email protected] , and to volunteer for the event, contact [email protected]

There will be a tree planting from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a tree walk from 11 a.m. to noon.

The district has started handing out student devices for home use to all sixth through eighth graders who indicated a need. The district will next provide home Chromebooks to second through fifth graders, and home iPads for TK to first graders, plus WiFi hotspots. It can also now provide a hotspot to district instructional staff who have poor quality or no broadband internet at home.

The Ravenswood City School District has launched an initiative, dubbed the Take Home Tech Program, so all students have access to district-owned devices in the classroom as well as having one at home, according to an April 11 district newsletter.

The Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest is returning this year, with virtual events from April 23 to 30.

"The Take Home Tech Program will help accelerate learning at Ravenswood by providing students a home device for homework, connectivity to curriculum, and easy access to eBooks," the newsletter states. "In addition, this resource bridges the digital divide in our community. New Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots were purchased using a federal stimulus-funded ECF (Emergency Connectivity Fund) grant.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Arbor Day, Sudden Oak Death survey, comic arts fest and more