Strong winds take down multiple power lines and trees in Menlo Park

Police department recorded at least 10 cases on Monday

by Lloyd Lee and Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 13, 2022, 11:50 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Manuel Arellano cuts a fallen tree into pieces after it was pulled out of the Dennis Martin Creek in anticipation of heavy rainfall over the next few days at a Thornewood Preserve entrance on Old La Honda Road in Woodside on Jan. 26, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo by Magali Gauthier.

Strong winds on Monday took utilities and first responders for a ride in Menlo Park with at least 10 incidents of downed trees and power lines — in some cases blocking roads or landing on vehicles.

Reports were popping up all afternoon and into the evening, according to Nicole Acker, public information officer for the Menlo Park Police Department.

Around 1:13 p.m., half a tree landed on two vehicles near the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue.

Less than two hours later, Menlo Park Fire Department had to handle a downed phone line on the 100 block of San Andreas Drive, while the city's public works department moved a tree branch that blocked a bike lane and partially blocked a traffic lane.

In the biggest incident, around 3:13 p.m, a tree near 1125-1205 San Mateo Drive took down multiple power lines that required personnel from the Menlo Park Fire Department, PG&E and the public works department, with help from the police department to control traffic. The power lines were de-energized, Acker said, and the incident was closed by 4:45 p.m.

Acker said that the incidents were most likely caused by the strong winds. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the greater Bay Area that lasted until 9 p.m. Wednesday and reported wind gusts as high as 37 mph in Palo Alto.

Across the Peninsula, trees and power lines fell victim to the weather on Monday.

According to the Woodside Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Don Bullard, a few trees came down in Woodside that blocked roadways, including on Portola Road near the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve parking lot area. No power lines were involved, he noted in an email.

In Palo Alto, on the corner of Emerson Street and Homer Avenue, a large tree hit two vehicles after it fell from the strong gusts, according to local media reports.

by Lloyd Lee and Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 13, 2022, 11:50 am

