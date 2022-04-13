Strong winds take down multiple power lines and trees in Menlo Park

Strong winds on Monday took utilities and first responders for a ride in Menlo Park with at least 10 incidents of downed trees and power lines — in some cases blocking roads or landing on vehicles.

Reports were popping up all afternoon and into the evening, according to Nicole Acker, public information officer for the Menlo Park Police Department.

Around 1:13 p.m., half a tree landed on two vehicles near the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue.

Less than two hours later, Menlo Park Fire Department had to handle a downed phone line on the 100 block of San Andreas Drive, while the city's public works department moved a tree branch that blocked a bike lane and partially blocked a traffic lane.

In the biggest incident, around 3:13 p.m, a tree near 1125-1205 San Mateo Drive took down multiple power lines that required personnel from the Menlo Park Fire Department, PG&E and the public works department, with help from the police department to control traffic. The power lines were de-energized, Acker said, and the incident was closed by 4:45 p.m.