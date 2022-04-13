'Seasoned' government executive becomes East Palo Alto's interim city manager

The East Palo Alto City Council on April 5 approved the appointment of assistant city manager Patrick Heisinger as interim city manager, effective May 1.

Heisinger will become City Hall's top official once Jaime Fontes steps down from the role on April 30 after three years at the helm.

"The city of East Palo Alto has an incredibly passionate and dedicated workforce," Heisinger said in a statement prior to the vote. "I appreciate the City Council's confidence in me, and I'm excited to lead this team and continue our efforts during this pivotal time." The council unanimously approved the appointment.

Heisinger brings nearly two decades of experience as a manager and executive in local government to the role. Since joining the city in 2018, he has worked as housing manager and director of community and economic development. Since 2019, Heisinger has been assistant city manager.

"Patrick is a seasoned local government executive, knows East Palo Alto well, and has been a driving force for many successful projects and management improvement in our city," Mayor Ruben Abrica said in the statement. "I believe Patrick will endeavor to have the full trust of the City Council and city staff during this executive transition."