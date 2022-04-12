Animals small and large converge on Trinity School for a pet parade

With music blasting, a turtle, a bearded dragon in a wagon, guinea pigs, a dog dressed as a caterpillar, a cat, a rabbit, stuffed animals and more all congregated at Trinity School's Upper Campus in Menlo Park on the morning of April 6 for the school's first pet parade.
It's been two years since the small Episcopal school has held its blessing of the animals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said, so it was special for kids to see their friends' pets again during the carnival-themed event.
Students, teachers and their families walked their pets around the school, one of the few times parents, who until recently couldn't come on campus, were able to interact with each other in person.
"Today was amazing," said Maya, a fourth grader, as she managed her two black labs, Simba and Walter. "There was a sea of dogs." She said her rabbit, Halo, who actually isn't much of an angel because he tries to run away a lot, stayed home.
Parent Po Szeto said she felt disconnected from her kids' daily lives from not coming on campus, so it was "uplifting" to be back, she said. Her family's shih tzu Rosy walked in the parade.
Kids without pets, who couldn't bring their pets to campus, were encouraged to bring photos of animals or their stuffies.
The event came out of a brainstorming session for items in the 2021 annual school auction. Dr. Amy Voedisch put in the winning bid to be the event's grand marshal.
"We haven't been able to be together," she said.
She said it was also nice for students to be able to share a part of their lives with their classmates.
