Animals small and large converge on Trinity School for a pet parade

With music blasting, a turtle, a bearded dragon in a wagon, guinea pigs, a dog dressed as a caterpillar, a cat, a rabbit, stuffed animals and more all congregated at Trinity School's Upper Campus in Menlo Park on the morning of April 6 for the school's first pet parade.

It's been two years since the small Episcopal school has held its blessing of the animals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials said, so it was special for kids to see their friends' pets again during the carnival-themed event.

Students, teachers and their families walked their pets around the school, one of the few times parents, who until recently couldn't come on campus, were able to interact with each other in person.

"Today was amazing," said Maya, a fourth grader, as she managed her two black labs, Simba and Walter. "There was a sea of dogs." She said her rabbit, Halo, who actually isn't much of an angel because he tries to run away a lot, stayed home.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW : Paul Collins, right, and his son Nathan, a fifth grader, sit with their dog Shasta at the pet parade at Trinity School in Menlo Park on April 6, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW : Draco, a bearded dragon, watches the pet parade from his aquarium as he is wheeled around in a cart at Trinity School. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW : Dr. Amy Voedisch, center, the grand marshal of the Trinity School pet parade, pets her dog Walter. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW : Yanlin Li holds up his dog Cheetah next to his daughter, Julia, a kindergartener at Trinity School. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW : A dog at the pet parade at Trinity School. Photo by Magali Gauthier. SLIDESHOW : Yi Zhang pets a corgi, Loki, with his daughter Michelle at the Trinity School pet parade. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

Parent Po Szeto said she felt disconnected from her kids' daily lives from not coming on campus, so it was "uplifting" to be back, she said. Her family's shih tzu Rosy walked in the parade.