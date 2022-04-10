County grants $3.2 million to summer programs

San Mateo County has set aside $3.2 million in grants to send more than 2,500 local students to enrichment programs this summer, officials announced on Wednesday, April 6.

"This is a huge victory for a group that after two years of COVID really needs a win: students from families with low incomes," said Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley. "These grants will provide urgently needed opportunities for students whose families were typically hit the hardest financially during the pandemic."

The $3,217,500 in new grants comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a stimulus package to help state and local governments overcome issues caused by the pandemic.

In all, the county is funding 42 providers that operate 72 programs, including programs in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton.

The funds will let the Ravenswood City School District and Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula serve 240 more East Palo Alto and Menlo Park students in kindergarten through eighth grade at its free, full-day, four-week summer enrichment program.