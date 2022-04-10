Community briefs: a PV music festival, Menlo Park district staff win awards and more

Menlo Park district staff named administrators of the year

Menlo Park City School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jammie Behrendt and Executive Director of Student Services Stephanie Sheridan were both selected by Region 5 of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) as leaders of the year in the categories of curriculum and instruction and special education, respectively, according to a district press release.

Region 5 includes San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, with over 300 schools serving 158,000 students.

Portola Valley hosts music festival

Portola Valley will host its first annual PV Palooza, an all-day music festival, on Saturday, June 12.

Organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, the event will feature 12 local bands on two stages. Bands like Windy Hill, Ginger + Bandits and christopher normann feature residents of Portola Valley, Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda.

The event will be funded by local businesses and private donors.