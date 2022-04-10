Community briefs: a PV music festival, Menlo Park district staff win awards and more

Menlo Park City School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jammie Behrendt and Executive Director of Student Services Stephanie Sheridan were both selected by Region 5 of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) as leaders of the year in the categories of curriculum and instruction and special education, respectively, according to a district press release.
Region 5 includes San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, with over 300 schools serving 158,000 students.
Portola Valley will host its first annual PV Palooza, an all-day music festival, on Saturday, June 12.
Organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, the event will feature 12 local bands on two stages. Bands like Windy Hill, Ginger + Bandits and christopher normann feature residents of Portola Valley, Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda.
The event will be funded by local businesses and private donors.
Kids interested in performing at the event should contact Simon Scott, who is coordinating the children's performances.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.
To see the full list of bands and get more information, go here.
Dr. Lauren Allerhand, a therapist with the Child Mind Institute, will host a talk on teaching children how to regulate their emotions at Hillview Middle School on Wednesday, April 13.
According to the event description, regulating emotions is one of the most critical yet hard to develop skills people need in school, relationships and life. There will be practical advice, scientific research and a Q&A. It will cover how to better understand your children's emotional experience and skills that can be used in the moment to manage uncomfortable or intense emotions.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.
For more information, go here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.