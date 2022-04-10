News

Community briefs: a PV music festival, Menlo Park district staff win awards and more

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 8:28 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park district staff named administrators of the year

Menlo Park City School District office. Photo by Michelle Le.

Menlo Park City School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jammie Behrendt and Executive Director of Student Services Stephanie Sheridan were both selected by Region 5 of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) as leaders of the year in the categories of curriculum and instruction and special education, respectively, according to a district press release.

Menlo Park City School District Executive Director of Student Services Stephanie Sheridan. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Menlo Park City School District Assistant Superintendent Jammie Behrendt. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Region 5 includes San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, with over 300 schools serving 158,000 students.

Portola Valley hosts music festival

Portola Valley will host its first annual PV Palooza, an all-day music festival, on Saturday, June 12.

Organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, the event will feature 12 local bands on two stages. Bands like Windy Hill, Ginger + Bandits and christopher normann feature residents of Portola Valley, Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda.

The event will be funded by local businesses and private donors.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Kids interested in performing at the event should contact Simon Scott, who is coordinating the children's performances.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

To see the full list of bands and get more information, go here.

Talk on teaching children self regulation

Dr. Lauren Allerhand, a therapist with the Child Mind Institute, will host a talk on teaching children how to regulate their emotions at Hillview Middle School on Wednesday, April 13.

According to the event description, regulating emotions is one of the most critical yet hard to develop skills people need in school, relationships and life. There will be practical advice, scientific research and a Q&A. It will cover how to better understand your children's emotional experience and skills that can be used in the moment to manage uncomfortable or intense emotions.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

For more information, go here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: a PV music festival, Menlo Park district staff win awards and more

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 10, 2022, 8:28 am

Menlo Park City School District Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jammie Behrendt and Executive Director of Student Services Stephanie Sheridan were both selected by Region 5 of the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) as leaders of the year in the categories of curriculum and instruction and special education, respectively, according to a district press release.

Region 5 includes San Francisco and San Mateo Counties, with over 300 schools serving 158,000 students.

Portola Valley will host its first annual PV Palooza, an all-day music festival, on Saturday, June 12.

Organized by the Portola Valley Cultural Arts Committee, the event will feature 12 local bands on two stages. Bands like Windy Hill, Ginger + Bandits and christopher normann feature residents of Portola Valley, Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda.

The event will be funded by local businesses and private donors.

Kids interested in performing at the event should contact Simon Scott, who is coordinating the children's performances.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

To see the full list of bands and get more information, go here.

Dr. Lauren Allerhand, a therapist with the Child Mind Institute, will host a talk on teaching children how to regulate their emotions at Hillview Middle School on Wednesday, April 13.

According to the event description, regulating emotions is one of the most critical yet hard to develop skills people need in school, relationships and life. There will be practical advice, scientific research and a Q&A. It will cover how to better understand your children's emotional experience and skills that can be used in the moment to manage uncomfortable or intense emotions.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

For more information, go here.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.