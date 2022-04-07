Art center's Community Day offers hands-on art activities, performances

The Palo Alto Art Center is hosting a Community Day for its current exhibition, "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration." The free event, which takes place April 10 at the art center, offers activities and discussions with some of the artists featured in the show.

"Creative Attention" is a group show by 18 artists that explores themes such as resilience, healing, mending and belonging.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on art activities, a drag performance, guided meditation, a tea ceremony and a sound bath experience, among other activities. They can even get in on the act themselves by contributing to a lobby mural project.

The Palo Alto Art Center is located at 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.