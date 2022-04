Help sustain the local news you depend on.

RoseAnn (Teegardin) Battelle, 95, a former Portola Valley resident and longtime volunteer cook at Allied Arts Guild, died on March 21.

Obituaries: RoseAnn Battelle

A list of residents who died recently