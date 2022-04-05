News

Crime briefs: Burglaries reported in Woodside, Ladera and Atherton

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 5, 2022, 11:32 am
There were three burglaries reported in Woodside, Ladera and Atherton over the last two weeks.

The most recent took place in Atherton on Saturday, April 2, at night, when someone broke into a home on Alta Vista Drive, according to police. It was the ninth in town of the year, police said.

Burglar(s) smashed windows at the back of the house sometime between 8 and 9 p.m., a police news bulletin states. A security alarm was activated and police arrived on the scene. It's unclear what was taken at this time, but the burglar(s) were unsuccessful at removing an empty safe, said Sgt. Daniel Larsen.

On Friday, March 25, at around 9 p.m. someone smashed a glass door at the back of a home on the first block of Lerida Court in Ladera, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The burglar(s) then left the home through the front door. Nothing appears to have been taken.

There is a security camera video, said Javier Acosta, the Sheriff's public information officer, in an email.

On the same day, between 9:37 and 9:43 p.m., three people broke into a home on the first block of Quail Meadows Drive in Woodside by smashing a glass side door, according to the Sheriff's Office. They stole several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and miscellaneous items, Acosta said.

There is security camera footage but limited suspect information at this time, he said.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

