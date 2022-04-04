Report: How the Stanford Wedge project will impact Portola Valley

The analysis is prepared by consultants from Lamphier-Gregory, an East Bay-based professional services firm specializing in environmental analysis, urban planning and project management. EIR consultants are hired by the town but the cost of the contract is passed through to the developer, in this case Stanford University.

Stanford has proposed building 27 single-family homes and 12 affordable multifamily units (the latter configured as three lots, each with two-story fourplexes), as well as a picnic and play area, and stormwater detention and bioretention treatment facilities, on 7.4 acres of a 75.4-acre parcel at 3530 Alpine Road, according to the 340-page report.

The project would not result in any significant impacts on the town or site with proper mitigation measures in place, according to the report.

Stanford University released its much anticipated draft environmental impact report on Wednesday, March 30, for its proposed 39-unit housing development often referred to as the "Stanford Wedge" in Portola Valley.

The architectural style of the development would be a mix of traditional and modern, according to the report. Simple gable roof forms, two-story bays, and covered entries would be clad in painted cement fiber siding with wood accents, standing seam metal roofs, and large metal-clad wood windows with narrow trim and crisp detailing. Colors would be muted — gray to gray-blue tones.

For the below-market rate units, at least six of would be set aside for "low-income" households. The parcels would range from approximately 6,200 to 8,300 square feet, and each of the two-story multifamily buildings would contain two studio units (about 475 square feet each), one 1-bedroom unit (about 600 square feet), and one two-bedroom unit (about 975 square feet).

The single-family homes would be constructed on lots between 3,300 to 4,800 square feet, with private fenced rear yards and attached one-car garages. The duet units would range from approximately 2,200 square feet to 2,500 square feet in size, and each would be two stories high.

The single-family home portion of the property would include 13 three-bedroom units, eight four bedroom units and six three-bedroom duet units (two individually occupied homes in one building structure), according to the report.

The site of the project has been zoned for residential use since the 1960s, according to Stanford. Stanford submitted a formal application for development in September 2019 and has revised its plans several times.

All buildings would be set back at least 75 feet from Alpine Road to maintain the Alpine Scenic Corridor, according to the report. All buildings would be set back from the rear property line of existing residences along Westridge Drive by at least 33 feet to give privacy to existing residences.

Within the approximately 68-acre open space hillside area, the project would implement an ongoing vegetation management plan (VMP) to reduce and manage wildfire risk on the property. As a part of these efforts, the project proposes a permanent fire access road, which would be used for vegetation management and fire access. A looped public trail is also proposed on this open space hillside, connecting to the existing Alpine Road Trail along the site's frontage. The existing horse trail along Alpine Road frontage would remain.

The roughly 68 acres of the property not included in the project is sloped and heavily wooded, and would remain in the university's ownership and preserved as open space through an enforceable covenant.

The development is expected to take about 24 to 30 months to build, and could be completed as soon as spring 2023.

All documents about the project, the DEIR, and the online comment page can be found on the town's planning and building projects page .

Written comments on the project can be submitted by email to [email protected] or mailed to Town of Portola Valley, Planning Dept. DEIR – Stanford Wedge Housing Project 765 Portola Rd. Portola Valley, CA 94028. The last day to submit comments is May 13.

The tradeoff for the alternative is that construction activities would be increased to account for a greater development footprint, including the hillside, and the need for longer driveways to reach the larger, separate lots. With this plan, no trails or fire access road would be developed and no comprehensive vegetation management plan would be implemented.

"This would eliminate the need for a planned unit development approval and more closely follow the adjacent lotting pattern," according to the report. "Consistent with underlying zoning, each lot would be at least 3.5 acres in size, which would total 21 lots that could be developed on the site. Given the larger lot sizes and new state laws promoting accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) construction, 21 additional ADU/JADUs are also assumed for this alternative, bringing the total number of units to 42."

The report also reviewed an alternative in which the project is built with just single family homes, each on their own lots, rather than a clustered development including some multifamily homes and duet units. The alternative could take the project down a different development route, and could capitalize on recent changes in state law to add accessory dwelling units.

The fire access road and trails would be developed the same as under the proposed project and a vegetation management plan would be implemented.

One alternative in the environmental impact report would shift the project a little farther to the south, away from concerned neighbors but into a less flat area requiring more disturbance of the hillside, according to the report.

While not considered likely due to the types of soil at the project site, it is possible that previously unidentified cultural and tribal cultural artifacts could be uncovered and disturbed on the project site, according to the report. This impact is less than significant with mitigation such as having an archaeological consultant to observe all project-related ground disturbing activities.

Based on modeling of emergency evacuation traffic, the addition of cars leaving from Portola Terrace would not make a statistically significant difference in evacuation times, according to the report.

Each single-family home garage would come with one electric vehicle charging station. All the 39 units would be all-electric with no gas connections.

• Considering thinning the oak woodland canopy cover by less than the 40% proposed. This level of canopy opening can promote growth of understory shrubs and small trees, both of which contribute to tree torching and ember production.

Portola Valley residents opposed to the proposed project have considered wildfire risk to be one of their biggest concerns . But, according to the report, the proposed vegetation management activities would substantially lower wildfire risk at the project site. The additional human activity creates a greater likelihood of ignition at the site if not mitigated, the report found, but wildfire risk would still be less than significant with mitigation.

