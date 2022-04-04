Menlo Park district superintendent to resign his post at year's end

"He knows that it's time to take a break from the 24/7 demands of being a superintendent when he has two young kids still at home," she said. "He also knows that there are a myriad of opportunities available for him and it will be a matter of deciding what will allow him the personal and professional fulfillment he and his family desire."

The board will discuss how to replace Burmeister at its April 14 board meeting. It has the option of either select an internal candidate or conduct a national search, according to the district.

Burmeister initially signed a three-year contact to serve as superintendent of the district beginning in 2017, with an annual salary of $223,000.

In 2020, the school board unanimously approved a new contract for Burmeister, which included a 5% raise during the 2019-20 school year, retroactive to July 1, boosting his salary up to $258,151.

It also voted to extend his contract by three years to June 30, 2023, with an automatic 2% pay hike and a "retention bonus" at the end of each of the three years.

The bonuses would be 5% of his annual salary at the end of the 2020-21 school year; 7.5% at the end of the 2021-22 school year; and 10% at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to a staff report.

During his tenure, the district passed two parcel taxes, Measures X and B. MPCSD was the first in the state to reopen to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020 and "its practices have been followed by countless other districts across the country as a model of keeping schools open and staff and students safe," according to the release.

In 2021, the Association of California School Administrators named Burmeister the Superintendent of the Year for Region 5. The association previously awarded Burmeister the Region 8 principal of the year award, as well as state principal of the year.

"Superintendent Burmeister is recognized as a pioneer in bringing design mindsets to education and is frequently sought as a speaker and collaborator when educators want to build a learner-centered culture, improve outcomes for all students, and offer successful paths for students to succeed in the higher education and workplaces of the 21st century," the release states. "A believer in strong teamwork, Burmeister has built a leadership team within MPCSD that will continue to serve the staff, students and community and allow students to engage, achieve, and thrive."

The district will announce "additional administrative adjustments" to support a new leader later this week, the release states.