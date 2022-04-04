News

Menlo Park district superintendent to resign his post at year's end

After 10 years with MPCD, Erik Burmeister will step down by Dec. 31 to 'pursue other opportunities'

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 5:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent (MPCSD) Erik Burmeister will resign his position by Dec. 31 to "pursue other opportunities,"

according to a Monday, April 4, press release

Erik Burmeister. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Burmeister, who first joined the district in 2012 as Hillview Middle School's principal, served as assistant superintendent before taking on MPCSD's top leadership role in July 2017.

"Today's announcement offers the school board a long runway to choose the right path forward for MPCSD and the opportunity for Burmeister to stay in the role to help with a smooth transition," the release states. "The district is confident that its elected school board members will continue to do what is right for MPCSD and keep the supportive culture and noteworthy success of the district alive and well throughout this transition."

Menlo Park City School District office in Atherton on July 28, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Burmeister has not spent a great deal of time looking for another job, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer, in an email.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"He knows that it's time to take a break from the 24/7 demands of being a superintendent when he has two young kids still at home," she said. "He also knows that there are a myriad of opportunities available for him and it will be a matter of deciding what will allow him the personal and professional fulfillment he and his family desire."

The board will discuss how to replace Burmeister at its April 14 board meeting. It has the option of either select an internal candidate or conduct a national search, according to the district.

Burmeister initially signed a three-year contact to serve as superintendent of the district beginning in 2017, with an annual salary of $223,000.

In 2020, the school board unanimously approved a new contract for Burmeister, which included a 5% raise during the 2019-20 school year, retroactive to July 1, boosting his salary up to $258,151.

It also voted to extend his contract by three years to June 30, 2023, with an automatic 2% pay hike and a "retention bonus" at the end of each of the three years.

The bonuses would be 5% of his annual salary at the end of the 2020-21 school year; 7.5% at the end of the 2021-22 school year; and 10% at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to a staff report.

During his tenure, the district passed two parcel taxes, Measures X and B. MPCSD was the first in the state to reopen to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020 and "its practices have been followed by countless other districts across the country as a model of keeping schools open and staff and students safe," according to the release.

Hillview Principal Erik Burmeister gets his head shaved by eighth grader Andrew in 2013. Photo by Michelle Le.

In 2021, the Association of California School Administrators named Burmeister the Superintendent of the Year for Region 5. The association previously awarded Burmeister the Region 8 principal of the year award, as well as state principal of the year.

"Superintendent Burmeister is recognized as a pioneer in bringing design mindsets to education and is frequently sought as a speaker and collaborator when educators want to build a learner-centered culture, improve outcomes for all students, and offer successful paths for students to succeed in the higher education and workplaces of the 21st century," the release states. "A believer in strong teamwork, Burmeister has built a leadership team within MPCSD that will continue to serve the staff, students and community and allow students to engage, achieve, and thrive."

The district will announce "additional administrative adjustments" to support a new leader later this week, the release states.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Menlo Park district superintendent to resign his post at year's end

After 10 years with MPCD, Erik Burmeister will step down by Dec. 31 to 'pursue other opportunities'

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 5:20 pm

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent (MPCSD) Erik Burmeister will resign his position by Dec. 31 to "pursue other opportunities,"

according to a Monday, April 4, press release

Burmeister, who first joined the district in 2012 as Hillview Middle School's principal, served as assistant superintendent before taking on MPCSD's top leadership role in July 2017.

"Today's announcement offers the school board a long runway to choose the right path forward for MPCSD and the opportunity for Burmeister to stay in the role to help with a smooth transition," the release states. "The district is confident that its elected school board members will continue to do what is right for MPCSD and keep the supportive culture and noteworthy success of the district alive and well throughout this transition."

Burmeister has not spent a great deal of time looking for another job, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer, in an email.

"He knows that it's time to take a break from the 24/7 demands of being a superintendent when he has two young kids still at home," she said. "He also knows that there are a myriad of opportunities available for him and it will be a matter of deciding what will allow him the personal and professional fulfillment he and his family desire."

The board will discuss how to replace Burmeister at its April 14 board meeting. It has the option of either select an internal candidate or conduct a national search, according to the district.

Burmeister initially signed a three-year contact to serve as superintendent of the district beginning in 2017, with an annual salary of $223,000.

In 2020, the school board unanimously approved a new contract for Burmeister, which included a 5% raise during the 2019-20 school year, retroactive to July 1, boosting his salary up to $258,151.

It also voted to extend his contract by three years to June 30, 2023, with an automatic 2% pay hike and a "retention bonus" at the end of each of the three years.

The bonuses would be 5% of his annual salary at the end of the 2020-21 school year; 7.5% at the end of the 2021-22 school year; and 10% at the end of the 2022-23 school year, according to a staff report.

During his tenure, the district passed two parcel taxes, Measures X and B. MPCSD was the first in the state to reopen to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2020 and "its practices have been followed by countless other districts across the country as a model of keeping schools open and staff and students safe," according to the release.

In 2021, the Association of California School Administrators named Burmeister the Superintendent of the Year for Region 5. The association previously awarded Burmeister the Region 8 principal of the year award, as well as state principal of the year.

"Superintendent Burmeister is recognized as a pioneer in bringing design mindsets to education and is frequently sought as a speaker and collaborator when educators want to build a learner-centered culture, improve outcomes for all students, and offer successful paths for students to succeed in the higher education and workplaces of the 21st century," the release states. "A believer in strong teamwork, Burmeister has built a leadership team within MPCSD that will continue to serve the staff, students and community and allow students to engage, achieve, and thrive."

The district will announce "additional administrative adjustments" to support a new leader later this week, the release states.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.