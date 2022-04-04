News

Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 9:12 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

City of Menlo Park announces key hires

The city of Menlo Park recently made two new hires in managing roles, including a Menlo Park Police Department commander who will serve as second in command to the police chief.

Thomas "TJ" Moffett joins Menlo Park Police Department as commander starting April 11. Couresty Thomas "TJ" Moffett.

Thomas "TJ" Moffett will start on April 11 and oversee the four patrol teams, the traffic unit and an updated community response team, according to Clay Curtin, the city's public engagement manager. There are two commander roles in the police department, Curtin said.

Moffett previously served in the Modesto Police Department as lieutenant and acting captain. He has a master's degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from University of San Diego.

The city also hired a new assistant public works director, Tanisha Werner, a former senior project manager at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. She joined the public works department on March 28.

Werner has over 16 years of experience in civil engineering, according to a city press release. She previously worked for the cities of Redwood City, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

Tanisha Werner joins City of Menlo Park as the assistant public works director. Courtesy Tanisha Werner.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Fresno State University and a master's degree in public administration from San Jose State University. Werner is also a state licensed civil engineer.

More background information on the two new hires can be found at beta.menlopark.org.

COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School

The COVID-19 testing site at SRI International's parking lot by Ringwood Avenue and Middlefield Road in Menlo Park moved to Hillview Middle School at 1100 Elder Avenue, starting March 28, according to the Menlo Park City School District.

The district is offering parking lot space at the school to keep the testing site hosted by Curative, a healthcare startup, in the community. Since October 2020, the company and the school district have partnered to provide tests for the city.

The location will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is free and health insurance is not required. Visitors can park in front of Hillview's parking spaces or along Elder Avenue, the district said. Walk-ins are accepted or appointments can be made at cur.tv/hillview.

Upcoming Menlo Park meetings

The city of Menlo Park will be hosting another community meeting for its 2023-31 housing plans on April 5, this time focusing on the environmental justice and safety elements.

"The community meeting will present neighborhood profiles that highlight local pollution burdens and population characteristics," according to the city. "There will also be an overview of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which assesses hazard vulnerabilities and ways to reduce potential risks."

Interested participants can attend the meeting in person at the City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel Street or online. To attend the meeting online, go to beta.menlopark.org.

The city will also hold the fifth hearing of the independent redistricting commission on Thursday, April 7. A link to attend the virtual meeting will be posted at beta.menlopark.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 4, 2022, 9:12 am

The city of Menlo Park recently made two new hires in managing roles, including a Menlo Park Police Department commander who will serve as second in command to the police chief.

Thomas "TJ" Moffett will start on April 11 and oversee the four patrol teams, the traffic unit and an updated community response team, according to Clay Curtin, the city's public engagement manager. There are two commander roles in the police department, Curtin said.

Moffett previously served in the Modesto Police Department as lieutenant and acting captain. He has a master's degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from University of San Diego.

The city also hired a new assistant public works director, Tanisha Werner, a former senior project manager at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. She joined the public works department on March 28.

Werner has over 16 years of experience in civil engineering, according to a city press release. She previously worked for the cities of Redwood City, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Fresno State University and a master's degree in public administration from San Jose State University. Werner is also a state licensed civil engineer.

More background information on the two new hires can be found at beta.menlopark.org.

The COVID-19 testing site at SRI International's parking lot by Ringwood Avenue and Middlefield Road in Menlo Park moved to Hillview Middle School at 1100 Elder Avenue, starting March 28, according to the Menlo Park City School District.

The district is offering parking lot space at the school to keep the testing site hosted by Curative, a healthcare startup, in the community. Since October 2020, the company and the school district have partnered to provide tests for the city.

The location will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is free and health insurance is not required. Visitors can park in front of Hillview's parking spaces or along Elder Avenue, the district said. Walk-ins are accepted or appointments can be made at cur.tv/hillview.

The city of Menlo Park will be hosting another community meeting for its 2023-31 housing plans on April 5, this time focusing on the environmental justice and safety elements.

"The community meeting will present neighborhood profiles that highlight local pollution burdens and population characteristics," according to the city. "There will also be an overview of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which assesses hazard vulnerabilities and ways to reduce potential risks."

Interested participants can attend the meeting in person at the City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel Street or online. To attend the meeting online, go to beta.menlopark.org.

The city will also hold the fifth hearing of the independent redistricting commission on Thursday, April 7. A link to attend the virtual meeting will be posted at beta.menlopark.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.