Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School

Werner has over 16 years of experience in civil engineering, according to a city press release. She previously worked for the cities of Redwood City, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

The city also hired a new assistant public works director, Tanisha Werner, a former senior project manager at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. She joined the public works department on March 28.

Moffett previously served in the Modesto Police Department as lieutenant and acting captain. He has a master's degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from University of San Diego.

Thomas "TJ" Moffett will start on April 11 and oversee the four patrol teams, the traffic unit and an updated community response team, according to Clay Curtin, the city's public engagement manager. There are two commander roles in the police department, Curtin said.

The city of Menlo Park recently made two new hires in managing roles, including a Menlo Park Police Department commander who will serve as second in command to the police chief.

The city will also hold the fifth hearing of the independent redistricting commission on Thursday, April 7. A link to attend the virtual meeting will be posted at beta.menlopark.org .

Interested participants can attend the meeting in person at the City Council Chambers at 701 Laurel Street or online. To attend the meeting online, go to beta.menlopark.org .

"The community meeting will present neighborhood profiles that highlight local pollution burdens and population characteristics," according to the city. "There will also be an overview of the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which assesses hazard vulnerabilities and ways to reduce potential risks."

The city of Menlo Park will be hosting another community meeting for its 2023-31 housing plans on April 5, this time focusing on the environmental justice and safety elements.

Testing is free and health insurance is not required. Visitors can park in front of Hillview's parking spaces or along Elder Avenue, the district said. Walk-ins are accepted or appointments can be made at cur.tv/hillview .

The location will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The district is offering parking lot space at the school to keep the testing site hosted by Curative, a healthcare startup, in the community. Since October 2020, the company and the school district have partnered to provide tests for the city.

The COVID-19 testing site at SRI International's parking lot by Ringwood Avenue and Middlefield Road in Menlo Park moved to Hillview Middle School at 1100 Elder Avenue, starting March 28, according to the Menlo Park City School District.

She has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Fresno State University and a master's degree in public administration from San Jose State University. Werner is also a state licensed civil engineer.

Community briefs: Menlo Park hires new police commander, COVID testing site moves to Hillview Middle School