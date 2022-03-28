Menlo Park Briefs: Planning commission to discuss 400-unit Parkline development, redistricting commission to review maps of new council districts

Planning commission to discuss 400-unit Parkline development

The Menlo Park Planning Commission will hold a study session on the Parkline development proposed for the SRI International campus.

The project will transform the research campus into a mixed-use neighborhood with 400 new rental housing units that are a mix of affordable and market-rate housing, 25 acres of public open space and new bicycle and pedestrian connections.

The commission will also be reviewing for certification the environmental impact report of the Menlo Flats development, an eight-story mixed-use building with commercial and residential space.

The meeting will be held Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. To attend the meeting virtually, go to beta.menlopark.org.

Commission to review draft maps of new council districts

The independent redistricting commission will hold its fifth public hearing to review maps with new electoral boundaries for the five Menlo Park City Council districts.