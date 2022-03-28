News

Menlo Park Briefs: Planning commission to discuss 400-unit Parkline development, redistricting commission to review maps of new council districts

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 28, 2022, 9:22 am 3
A master plan map of the proposed Parkline project to redevelop the current 63-acre SRI campus in the heart of Menlo Park. Courtesy Lane Partners.

Planning commission to discuss 400-unit Parkline development

The Menlo Park Planning Commission will hold a study session on the Parkline development proposed for the SRI International campus.

The project will transform the research campus into a mixed-use neighborhood with 400 new rental housing units that are a mix of affordable and market-rate housing, 25 acres of public open space and new bicycle and pedestrian connections.

The commission will also be reviewing for certification the environmental impact report of the Menlo Flats development, an eight-story mixed-use building with commercial and residential space.

The meeting will be held Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. To attend the meeting virtually, go to beta.menlopark.org.

Commission to review draft maps of new council districts

The independent redistricting commission will hold its fifth public hearing to review maps with new electoral boundaries for the five Menlo Park City Council districts.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31. To attend the meeting, go to beta.menlopark.org. To see the latest draft maps, go to districtr.org.

Comments

David B
Registered user
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
6 hours ago
David B, Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
Registered user
6 hours ago

And the pitchforks come out in 3....... 2........ 1......

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Observer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Observer, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
5 hours ago

Aren't there plenty of large acreage sites in Portola Valley that could handle these 400 residential units and more. PV is very short on residential units.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Westbrook
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
2 hours ago
Westbrook, Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
Registered user
2 hours ago

All rentals? Purchasing a home is the only real way the average person can accumulate wealth in our Country.

Make these a combination of Condos, Townhomes and Single-Family Homes for sale.

My guess is the rents for these units now and as rents go up over the next 10 -20 years will be similar to costs for entry-level home purchases now. And yes some people may require a leg up to do it, This could be a real missed opportunity for a lot of individuals and families to own a piece of the American Dream,

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

