Ravenswood school mask mandate will remain in place until at least mid-April

Teachers union and classified staff leadership said they'd prefer to continue mask requirements for the rest of the school year, according to the report. District advisory committees, made up of district parents, staff and community leaders, said they would like to keep the indoor mask mandate until there is more information, the report states. They committees reported feeling comfortable with lifting the outdoor mask mandate.

The school board made the decision on Thursday, March 24, after district staff gathered community feedback about whether to require masks on campuses over the last two weeks. COVID-19 cases rates are higher within district boundaries than the rest of San Mateo County on average, but are one-third of what they were on March 10, according to a March 24 staff report .

Ravenswood City School District students and staff will continue to wear their masks both indoors and outdoors until at least mid-April. This makes it the only district in the area that will still require masks next week.

Since March 12 , there have been just three COVID-19 cases districtwide on campus, as of Thursday, March 24. Superintendent Gina Sudaria noted that the data does not include students or staff who test positive for the virus while not on campus.

Case rates in the Ravenswood district area are still higher than the county average but are significantly lower than they were when the district presented to the board two weeks ago, said Ann Waterman Roy, the district's strategic pandemic recovery consultant.

About 43% of Ravenswood students are fully vaccinated, while only 27.7% of district students are both fully vaccinated and boosted (if eligible), according to a staff presentation .

"From all accounts we're reading, there is going to be a surge," she said. "That's what we're seeing around the world. ... We have to be really practical and understand that kids are resilient. ... If we have to come back in a few weeks because there's a surge and we have to tell kids they have to put their masks back on after we told them to take them off, that's going to be even harder for our staff and our principals and our teachers."

Trustee Jenny Varghese Bloom said her preference is to stick to both the outdoor and indoor mask requirements until the end of the school year. She has two small children and said she knows kids hang out right next to their friends outdoors, which increases their chances of virus exposure. She's also concerned about the district's low vaccination rates compared to the average across San Mateo County.

School board President Mele Latu said she'd like to lift the district's outdoor mask mandate after students return from spring break in April. She noted that the district's campuses have "the capacity and space" to be able to lift the outdoor requirement.

The district has required outdoor masking because of modified quarantine rules. Under modified quarantine, exposed students could stay on campus only if masked when exposed, according to the staff report.

Ravenswood school mask mandate will remain in place until at least mid-April