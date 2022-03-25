News

Community briefs: Ladera Community Church seeking a preschool operator, Nativity School wins decathlon and more

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Nativity School in Menlo Park placed first in the regional Academic Junior High Decathlon for the San Francisco and Oakland Archdioceses on March 5, 2022. Courtesy Nativity School.

Nativity School places first in Academic Junior High Decathlon

Nativity Catholic School placed first in the regional Academic Junior High Decathlon for the San Francisco and Oakland Archdioceses on Saturday, March 5, according to a school press release.

The Academic Junior High Decathlon is a one-day competition for Catholic School students in grades 6-8. Thirteen schools gathered at St. Charles School in San Carlos for the competition.

In addition to placing first overall, the Nativity team was awarded first place in the Superquiz challenge, featuring 50 multiple choice questions on five broad academic themes, and second place in the Logic test, a quiz with 20 rigorous thinking problems. The competition also includes eight individual subject matter tests.

Nativity students won five individual medals. Eighth grader Victoria Harding-Bradley placed first in social studies; eighth grader Matthew Koo placed first in mathematics; eighth grader Thomas Ryan placed third in science; eighth grader Bridget Semler placed first in fine arts; and seventh grader Caroline Zerella placed first in literature.

Next up, the Nativity School team and winners of individual subject tests will compete in the National Academic Junior High Decathlon, which will be held virtually on Saturday, March 26.

Ladera Community Church seeking a preschool operator

The preschool's 40th anniversary tile wall, featuring art by students of past and present. Courtesy of Ladera Preschool.

Ladera Community Church is looking for a preschool operator to lease its existing preschool space at 3300 Alpine Road in Portola Valley, with hopes of welcoming students in the fall of 2022.

From 1966 to 2019, the church operated Ladera Community Church Preschool, which was licensed for 2- to 5-year olds by the California Department of Social Services and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Proposals must be submitted electronically to Sue Bartalo by email to [email protected] or via Dropbox (Ladera Church RFP) by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

For more information, go here.

Board of Supervisors candidate forum in La Honda on Saturday, April 9

Coastside residents will have a chance to meet the four candidates — Steven Booker, Virginia Chang Kiraly, Laura Parmer-Lohan and Ray Mueller — vying in the June primary election to replace current Board of Supervisor representative Don Horsley at a candidate forum on Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the patio area of La Honda Gardens, 8865 La Honda Road.

The event is sponsored by La Honda Indivisible and facilitated by the local League of Women Voters. For questions about the event, text La Honda Indivisible at 650-399-6265 or email [email protected]

Spring community class registration open in Portola Valley

Community classes for the spring quarter, including kids' hip hop, aerobics, yoga and pickleball, are now open in Portola Valley.

Sign up for classes here.

Bartlett Tree Experts acquires Portola Valley-based S.P. McClenahan Company

Bartlett Tree Experts has acquired S.P. McClenahan Company, which is located at 1 Arastradero Road in Portola Valley.

"We are excited to join forces with S.P. McClenahan," said Jim Ingram, president and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts in a statement. "I have known the McClenahan family for 40 years and like Bartlett Tree Experts, they have worked hard to build a stellar reputation for their company as an industry leader."

Founded by Seymour P. McClenahan in 1911, S.P. McClenahan's original office consisted of desk space in the Mercantile Exchange Building of San Francisco. The company enjoyed steady growth providing arboricultural services on the Peninsula over the years, with an eventual range of operations between San Francisco and Morgan Hill, according to a March 14 press release. Its headquarters moved from Palo Alto to Portola Valley in 1968.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.