Arts

Two local companies dive into joint production of 'Metamorphoses'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Mar 24, 2022
A scene from a rehearsal of "Metamorphoses," which revisits Greek and Roman myths. The stories unfold in and around a large pool of water onstage. Courtesy The Pear Theatre and Dragon Productions.

Have humans changed that much over the past couple millennia? It's a key question in Mary Zimmerman's* play "Metamorphoses," presented in a joint production between The Pear Theatre and Dragon Productions Theatre Company.

The show opens March 25 and runs through April 10 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.

The play is based on Roman poet Ovid's masterwork, also called "Metamorphoses," which captures numerous Greek and Roman myths, including well-known tales such as the golden touch of King Midas and the self-enamored Narcissus.

The show's ensemble cast re-creates these stories and other lesser known myths in and around a large pool built into the stage — water being the most changeable, transformative of the elements.

The Pear is located at 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View. Tickets are $38-$42. For more information, visit thepear.org or dragonproductions.net/.

*The playwright is no relation to the writer of this story.

