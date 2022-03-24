Former HP employee pleads guilty to defrauding company of $5M

A former HP Inc. employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that she siphoned more than $5 million from her Palo Alto-based employer over nearly four years, using the money to pay for expensive cars, designer handbags and other luxury items.

Shelbee Szeto's guilty pleas in an Oakland courtroom to wire fraud, money laundering and a tax charge came with a long list of items she was forfeiting, including a 2020 Tesla sedan, a 2021 Porsche SUV and several bags and purses from Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Chanel, federal prosecutors said.

Szeto, 30, of Fremont, is accused of defrauding the computer company while she was employed as an executive assistant and finance planning manager from August 2017 to June 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Her job consisted of making payments to HP vendors and she was given multiple company credit cards to make the payments. But rather than make payments, Szeto instead directed about $4.8 million in unauthorized payments from her HP commercial credit cards to several Square, PayPal and Stripe merchant accounts under her control, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A plea agreement in the case outlines the scheme, describing how Szeto set up bogus merchant accounts with PayPal, Stripe and Square that were under her control, but represented as legitimate vendors. Using multiple American Express commercial credit cards that were for supposed to be only for business expenses, she sent payments to the bogus accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.