Menlo Park Briefs: Take Middle Avenue project survey, give feedback on public safety and participate in 'Walk and Roll' challenge

City conducting survey for Middle Avenue Complete Streets project

To help design bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Middle Avenue between El Camino Real and University Drive, Menlo Park is seeking community feedback about what features people would like to see on the street, how they use Middle Avenue and other concerns they have about the road.

The project will include bicycle lanes, parking safety and pedestrian crossing improvements and other "traffic calming elements" that aim to reduce vehicle speeds, according to the city. Stanford University, which will be responsible for design and construction of the street improvements, is expected to begin the project by this fall.

To find more information and participate in the survey, go to beta.menlopark.org. The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on March 24.

Help Menlo Park reimagine public safety

Menlo Park is giving residents the opportunity to address concerns about public safety and the city police department.

The city is conducting a series of community meetings in each district, where residents will be able to address where the Menlo Park Police Department can make improvements.