Menlo Park Briefs: Take Middle Avenue project survey, give feedback on public safety and participate in 'Walk and Roll' challenge

To help design bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Middle Avenue between El Camino Real and University Drive, Menlo Park is seeking community feedback about what features people would like to see on the street, how they use Middle Avenue and other concerns they have about the road.
The project will include bicycle lanes, parking safety and pedestrian crossing improvements and other "traffic calming elements" that aim to reduce vehicle speeds, according to the city. Stanford University, which will be responsible for design and construction of the street improvements, is expected to begin the project by this fall.
To find more information and participate in the survey, go to beta.menlopark.org. The survey will remain open until 5 p.m. on March 24.
Menlo Park is giving residents the opportunity to address concerns about public safety and the city police department.
The city is conducting a series of community meetings in each district, where residents will be able to address where the Menlo Park Police Department can make improvements.
To encourage residents to participate and share their personal experiences, no police officers will be present at the meetings. Terri Givens, a professor of political science at McGill University, will be the facilitator of the meetings.
There will be separate meetings for each of the five districts, starting March 23 for District 5, and will culminate with a citywide conversation on June 1. To view the schedule, visit beta.menlopark.org . To find your district, go to arcgis.com.
The city is participating in a "Walk and Roll" video challenge, where people can share videos that show how they walk, roll or bike to their favorite places.
Interested participants are encouraged to apply in groups or individually. Prizes will be handed out for the most creative videos.
Videos should be submitted by April 11. To learn more about the challenge and how to participate, go to beta.menlopark.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.