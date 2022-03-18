News

Pedestrian fatally struck on Caltrain tracks in Menlo Park Friday morning

The individual was on tracks between Watkins and Encinal avenues

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 18, 2022, 11:50 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Caltrain on Friday morning, March 18, at around 10:36 a.m., according to a statement from the transit agency.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound train between Watkins and Encinal avenues in Menlo Park on Friday morning, March 18. File photo by Veronica Weber.

The incident occurred on the tracks between Watkins and Encinal avenues in Menlo Park. Caltrain later released an update stating that the person was killed.

About 68 passengers were on board train #113 and there were no reported injuries onboard, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman. Tracks in both directions were closed following the incident, with the southbound tracks reopened at reduced speeds about an hour later, around 11:30 a.m. Both tracks fully reopened at regular speeds shortly before 1:30 p.m.

No further details on the pedestrian were released.

According to the transit agency, this is Caltrain's fourth fatality in 2022. They include accidents in Mountain View, San Mateo and San Bruno, Lieberman said.

As of noon, the northbound track was still closed and all trains were being single-tracked through the southbound platform of the Menlo Park station, with delays expected.

Menlo Park Police Department advises drivers to avoid Encinal Avenue and use Glenwood Avenue or Ravenswood Avenue as a detour.

The pedestrian was struck by a northbound train near the tracks between Encinal Avenue and Watkins Avenue. Map by Lloyd Lee.

Comments

CyberVoter
Registered user
Atherton: other
2 hours ago
CyberVoter, Atherton: other
Registered user
2 hours ago

A key question (That the Almanac reporter should have asked) is:
"Was the person hit at/near the road/railroad crossing or in the middle of the track between the two roads?"

That is, was the pedestrian trying to beat the train across the intersection, or waiting for it to get within a distance to use it for suicide?

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
1 hour ago

CyberVoter:

since they reported it as being "between Encinal and Watkins, it's unlikely it was someone trying to beat the train at one of the crossings as it would have been reported as occurring at one of the roads, not between.

