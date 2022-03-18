Community briefs: a new girls softball league, TIDE Academy wins design award and more

Alpine Little League, a youth baseball league for children in the Menlo Park area, celebrated opening day of its all-girls softball league on Saturday, March 12.
Organizers of the league, which is open to girls ages 7 to 11, said they started it because girls' participation in baseball drops off once they get older.
There are 145 girls signed up for the team's 11 teams.
Menlo-Atherton High School's annual fundraising auction is up but closes on Sunday, March 20.
Auction items this year include Warriors tickets, access to an Oakland A's luxury suite and a brunch with Principal Karl Losekoot.
Bid here.
The American Institute of Architects California (AIA CA) and the Coalition for Adequate School Housing (CASH) honored LPA Inc.'s design of TIDE Academy, in Menlo Park, with the top honor in the "new built" category at an awards ceremony to recognize the best school design in California, on Feb. 25., according to a press release.
"TIDE Academy is an example of cutting-edge school design located in the heart of the Silicon Valley and its forward-looking ethos," jurors said in a statement, calling it a beautiful school. "This is an example of the successful design and execution of a school that supports the learning needs of present and future students."
The Atherton Environmental Programs Committee is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton.
Speakers include Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, and Stanford Woods Institute's Rob Jackson. There will be food, music, a green vendor fair, an art exhibit, an electric vehicle and e-bike showcase, and activities for kids such as a butterfly garden, crafts and games.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Councilwoman Diana Hawkins-Manuelian at [email protected]
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.