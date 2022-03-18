Community briefs: a new girls softball league, TIDE Academy wins design award and more

Slideshow SLIDESHOW : Alpine Little League Thunder Sisters teammates, left to right, Lola Montoy-Wilson, Nora McDonough, Katie Hintz and Piper Cahill on March 12, 2022, in Nealon Park in Menlo Park. Courtesy Kirsten Cahill. SLIDESHOW : Thunder Sisters player Piper Cahill swings her bat on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Nealon Park in Menlo Park. Courtesy Kirsten Cahill. Previous Next

New all girls softball league launches

Alpine Little League, a youth baseball league for children in the Menlo Park area, celebrated opening day of its all-girls softball league on Saturday, March 12.

Organizers of the league, which is open to girls ages 7 to 11, said they started it because girls' participation in baseball drops off once they get older.

There are 145 girls signed up for the team's 11 teams.

Menlo-Atherton High fundraiser is live

Menlo-Atherton High School's annual fundraising auction is up but closes on Sunday, March 20.

Auction items this year include Warriors tickets, access to an Oakland A's luxury suite and a brunch with Principal Karl Losekoot.