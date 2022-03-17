Ravenswood district to go out for $110 million bond in June

The Ravenswood City School District is asking voters to consider a $110 facilities bond measure this spring, which would help replace aging portables, upgrade classroom technology and more.

Last week, the school board voted 4-0 to put the measure, which would require 55% approval to pass, on the June 7 ballot. Trustee Ana Maria Pulido was absent.

The funds would go toward installing permanent classrooms, along with upgrading safety, technology, and energy efficiency measures.

"The district's elementary school buildings remain largely untouched since their 1950s construction, with many of the district's students learning in portable classrooms, designed to be temporary, that have exceeded their planned useful life, and in certain cases such classrooms lack effective ventilation, dynamic technology, and level hallways for students in wheelchairs," according the resolution the board passed on March 10.

The district is in the process of a $50 million renovation of its middle school. That project is funded through the $70 million measure S, a bond passed by voters in 2018.