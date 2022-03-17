Arts

'Pegi's Garden' exhibit offers a colorful, personal tribute

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 17, 2022, 4:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

“Yellow daffys still line her driveway” painting by Amber Jean Young. Courtesy of the artist.

A bright new garden has sprung up inside Bryant Street Gallery, filling the downtown Palo Alto gallery with colorful blooms and verdant leaves. "Pegi's Garden," which opens Thursday, March 17, features floral and garden-themed paintings by Amber Jean Young.

The exhibit pays tribute to Young's mother, Pegi, who died of ovarian cancer in 2019.

"The works weave together playful and saturated renditions of plants with patterns derived from textiles and the artist’s quilting experience," according to a press release about the show. The colorful pieces reflect Pegi Young's penchant for mixing and matching patterns in her home; the plants captured in the paintings recall the plants inherited from her. But more than that, the bright pieces tap into ideas of healing and resilience that the artist learned from her mother, the press release said.

Artist Amber Jean Young. Courtesy of the artist.

Pegi Young, a singer-songwriter and disability activist, might be best known locally as a co-founder of The Bridge School in Hillsborough. She helped establish the school to meet the needs of her son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. For 30 years, Young raised funds for the school through the annual Bridge School Benefit Concert, organized together with her then-husband Neil Young.

Amber Jean Young is an interdisciplinary artist who grew up near Woodside and is now based in Berkeley. Her paintings, textiles and sculpture delve into themes such as home, loss, grief and resilience, and nature plays a prevalent role in her works as well. In a 2015 interview with Venison Magazine, she discussed how growing up on a ranch in Kings Mountain shaped her work and its emphasis on natural images and themes of home.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Pegi's Garden" runs through April 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Bryant Street Gallery is located at 532 Bryant St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit bryantstreet.com.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Pegi's Garden' exhibit offers a colorful, personal tribute

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 17, 2022, 4:33 pm

A bright new garden has sprung up inside Bryant Street Gallery, filling the downtown Palo Alto gallery with colorful blooms and verdant leaves. "Pegi's Garden," which opens Thursday, March 17, features floral and garden-themed paintings by Amber Jean Young.

The exhibit pays tribute to Young's mother, Pegi, who died of ovarian cancer in 2019.

"The works weave together playful and saturated renditions of plants with patterns derived from textiles and the artist’s quilting experience," according to a press release about the show. The colorful pieces reflect Pegi Young's penchant for mixing and matching patterns in her home; the plants captured in the paintings recall the plants inherited from her. But more than that, the bright pieces tap into ideas of healing and resilience that the artist learned from her mother, the press release said.

Pegi Young, a singer-songwriter and disability activist, might be best known locally as a co-founder of The Bridge School in Hillsborough. She helped establish the school to meet the needs of her son, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. For 30 years, Young raised funds for the school through the annual Bridge School Benefit Concert, organized together with her then-husband Neil Young.

Amber Jean Young is an interdisciplinary artist who grew up near Woodside and is now based in Berkeley. Her paintings, textiles and sculpture delve into themes such as home, loss, grief and resilience, and nature plays a prevalent role in her works as well. In a 2015 interview with Venison Magazine, she discussed how growing up on a ranch in Kings Mountain shaped her work and its emphasis on natural images and themes of home.

"Pegi's Garden" runs through April 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, March 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. A portion of the show's proceeds will be donated to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Bryant Street Gallery is located at 532 Bryant St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit bryantstreet.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.