Forecast: Saturday's shot of rain may come with a chaser of record heat

A light rain storm Saturday in the Bay Area will be followed by rising temperatures that could break records by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A fast-moving cold front will bring light rains by the weekend, providing totals Saturday night between .1 and .25 inches of precipitation in most of the region.

Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday and Monday and are expected to reach the 70s and 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. For many areas, this would represent record or near record temperatures for those dates, according to forecasters.

Highs will be in the mid to high 70s along the coast and around the Bay and into the low 80s in inland areas.