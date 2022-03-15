East Palo Alto city manager announces resignation

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes has resigned.

Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.

"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.

"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.

The city confirmed that Fontes had informed the City Council on Monday of his intention to fulfill the full terms of his current contract and to depart for the other career opportunities.