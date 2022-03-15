News

East Palo Alto city manager announces resignation

Jaime Fontes to leave after his contract ends on April 30

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 10:13 am 4
Updated: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 6:07 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

East Palo Alto City Manager Jaime Fontes speaks about the city's RV Safe Parking Lot program during a grand opening ceremony on May 14, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes has resigned.

Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.

"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.

"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.

The city confirmed that Fontes had informed the City Council on Monday of his intention to fulfill the full terms of his current contract and to depart for the other career opportunities.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

“On behalf of the City Council, we want to express our appreciation for Mr. Fontes’ steadfast service during these challenging years, and for providing the time for an orderly transition given the City’s ongoing challenges and opportunities,” Abrica said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fontes was hired by East Palo Alto in April 2019, stating he planned to turn the city into a "regional leader." He has experience negotiating complex multimillion-dollar real estate and wastewater treatment projects and improving the financial ratings of cities where he has worked. Before coming to East Palo Alto, Fontes was the city manager of Greenfield, a city in Monterey County.

"I believe that East Palo Alto can become a regional leader in terms of economic development and sustainable finance but the kind that supports a multicultural and multilingual community in terms of public safety, public health, education, housing and infrastructure," he said at the time.

Fontes oversaw a turbulent period of staff turnover in East Palo Alto. After nearly 15 years, Assistant City Manager Sean Charpentier resigned on Aug. 27, 2019, by "mutual agreement," Fontes said at the time.

Last year, City Clerk Walfred Solorzano left for undisclosed reasons after signing a "separation agreement" with the city.

Longtime City Attorney Rafael Alvarado also departed months after council member Antonio Lopez attempted to have him fired last year, which sparked outrage in the community.

Abrica couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

East Palo Alto city manager announces resignation

Jaime Fontes to leave after his contract ends on April 30

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 10:13 am
Updated: Tue, Mar 15, 2022, 6:07 pm

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes has resigned.

Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.

"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.

"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.

The city confirmed that Fontes had informed the City Council on Monday of his intention to fulfill the full terms of his current contract and to depart for the other career opportunities.

“On behalf of the City Council, we want to express our appreciation for Mr. Fontes’ steadfast service during these challenging years, and for providing the time for an orderly transition given the City’s ongoing challenges and opportunities,” Abrica said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fontes was hired by East Palo Alto in April 2019, stating he planned to turn the city into a "regional leader." He has experience negotiating complex multimillion-dollar real estate and wastewater treatment projects and improving the financial ratings of cities where he has worked. Before coming to East Palo Alto, Fontes was the city manager of Greenfield, a city in Monterey County.

"I believe that East Palo Alto can become a regional leader in terms of economic development and sustainable finance but the kind that supports a multicultural and multilingual community in terms of public safety, public health, education, housing and infrastructure," he said at the time.

Fontes oversaw a turbulent period of staff turnover in East Palo Alto. After nearly 15 years, Assistant City Manager Sean Charpentier resigned on Aug. 27, 2019, by "mutual agreement," Fontes said at the time.

Last year, City Clerk Walfred Solorzano left for undisclosed reasons after signing a "separation agreement" with the city.

Longtime City Attorney Rafael Alvarado also departed months after council member Antonio Lopez attempted to have him fired last year, which sparked outrage in the community.

Abrica couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Comments

Hmmm
Registered user
another community
15 hours ago
Hmmm, another community
Registered user
15 hours ago

We all know Fontes didn’t resign. Why are you reporting that he did? Why aren’t you reporting the fact that he did NOT resign but in fact the council opted not to renew his contract? This is inexcusable that you’re not bothering to report the facts. Please correct this.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Sue Dremann
Registered user
another community
14 hours ago
Sue Dremann, another community
Registered user
14 hours ago

Hi Hmmm,

Mr. Fontes' letter indicated this was his decision. We have yet to hear from the city but we'll update the story when and if we hear from them.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Sue Dremann
Registered user
another community
9 hours ago
Sue Dremann, another community
Registered user
9 hours ago

The city confirmed that Fontes had informed the City Council on Monday of his intention to fulfill the full terms of his current contract and to depart for the other career opportunities.

“On behalf of the City Council, we want to express our appreciation for Mr. Fontes’ steadfast service during these challenging years, and for providing the time for an orderly transition given the City’s ongoing challenges and opportunities,” Abrica said in a statement on Tuesday.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Hmmm
Registered user
another community
9 hours ago
Hmmm, another community
Registered user
9 hours ago

Thank you for the update and being vigilant to report it quickly.

So Fontes did NOT resign, he just spun it to look like he did by releasing to the public a letter designed to look like he’d resigned at the end of his contract. But what else would he do? Stay on without a contract when clearly the city council doesn’t want to continue to employ him? You can’t resign from a position you no longer have. Kind of hard to believe the local media are falling for his transparent tactic.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.