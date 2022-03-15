East Palo Alto city manager announces resignation

After three years at the helm as East Palo Alto's city manager, Jaime Fontes has resigned.
Fontes made public a brief letter he sent to Mayor Ruben Abrica on Monday, March 14, stating that he would leave on April 30 at the end of his contract. He plans to transition to "other career opportunities" that were not specified.
"In spite of the challenges we confronted as a team, we were able to achieve the following: Our citywide Covid-19 vaccination rate (once one of the lowest in the region) is now at the San Mateo County average. We achieved this having the greatest percentage of essential workers and economic and health care challenges of all cities in the region. Unlike many cities, we weathered the financial challenges of the pandemic without any layoffs or workforce reductions, allowing the city to continue delivering much needed public service.
"Our current Reserve Fund is $25.4 million. A respectable figure for a city of our size. We are fiscally sound and ready to take on future challenges," he said.
The city confirmed that Fontes had informed the City Council on Monday of his intention to fulfill the full terms of his current contract and to depart for the other career opportunities.
“On behalf of the City Council, we want to express our appreciation for Mr. Fontes’ steadfast service during these challenging years, and for providing the time for an orderly transition given the City’s ongoing challenges and opportunities,” Abrica said in a statement on Tuesday.
Fontes was hired by East Palo Alto in April 2019, stating he planned to turn the city into a "regional leader." He has experience negotiating complex multimillion-dollar real estate and wastewater treatment projects and improving the financial ratings of cities where he has worked. Before coming to East Palo Alto, Fontes was the city manager of Greenfield, a city in Monterey County.
"I believe that East Palo Alto can become a regional leader in terms of economic development and sustainable finance but the kind that supports a multicultural and multilingual community in terms of public safety, public health, education, housing and infrastructure," he said at the time.
Fontes oversaw a turbulent period of staff turnover in East Palo Alto. After nearly 15 years, Assistant City Manager Sean Charpentier resigned on Aug. 27, 2019, by "mutual agreement," Fontes said at the time.
Last year, City Clerk Walfred Solorzano left for undisclosed reasons after signing a "separation agreement" with the city.
Longtime City Attorney Rafael Alvarado also departed months after council member Antonio Lopez attempted to have him fired last year, which sparked outrage in the community.
Abrica couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
We all know Fontes didn’t resign. Why are you reporting that he did? Why aren’t you reporting the fact that he did NOT resign but in fact the council opted not to renew his contract? This is inexcusable that you’re not bothering to report the facts. Please correct this.
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Hi Hmmm,
Mr. Fontes' letter indicated this was his decision. We have yet to hear from the city but we'll update the story when and if we hear from them.
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Thank you for the update and being vigilant to report it quickly.
So Fontes did NOT resign, he just spun it to look like he did by releasing to the public a letter designed to look like he’d resigned at the end of his contract. But what else would he do? Stay on without a contract when clearly the city council doesn’t want to continue to employ him? You can’t resign from a position you no longer have. Kind of hard to believe the local media are falling for his transparent tactic.