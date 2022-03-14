Six people arrested for purchasing alcohol for minors in Menlo Park

Six people were arrested and cited on Saturday, March 12, for purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

One of the individuals was cited for an outstanding warrant, the press release states.

According to the city's daily police log records, some of the incidents occurred near 3400 block Middlefield Road, 300 block Sharon Park Drive, 800 block Willow Road and 500 block Oak Grove Ave.

Business names of where the incidents occurred are not disclosed because the merchants were not directly involved, said Nicole Acker, the police department's public information officer.

The arrests are the result of a statewide program called the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.