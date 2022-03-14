Six people arrested for purchasing alcohol for minors in Menlo Park

Six people were arrested and cited on Saturday, March 12, for purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.
One of the individuals was cited for an outstanding warrant, the press release states.
According to the city's daily police log records, some of the incidents occurred near 3400 block Middlefield Road, 300 block Sharon Park Drive, 800 block Willow Road and 500 block Oak Grove Ave.
Business names of where the incidents occurred are not disclosed because the merchants were not directly involved, said Nicole Acker, the police department's public information officer.
The arrests are the result of a statewide program called the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.
Menlo Park Police Department partnered with agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), a state agency that monitors the sale and distribution of alcohol, to carry out the operation which catches any adults purchasing alcohol for people under 21 years old.
It's a program funded through the Alcoholic Beverage Control, Acker said.
In the operation, a minor stands outside of a liquor or convenience store, under the supervision of an officer, and asks patrons to buy them alcohol, the press release states.
The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and can't buy alcohol. If the adult agrees to purchase it for the minor, agents arrest and cite the individual.
The penalty can be a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
About 50 law enforcement agencies and ABC agents participated in the operation and resulted in over 170 citations on Saturday throughout the state, according to the statement.
"Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country," ABC Director Eric Hirata said in the press release. "This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California's youth."
Comments
