News

Six people arrested for purchasing alcohol for minors in Menlo Park

The arrests were part of a statewide operation that was conducted on Saturday

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 14, 2022, 4:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Menlo Park police department community service officer vehicle is parked by city hall on July 15, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Six people were arrested and cited on Saturday, March 12, for purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

One of the individuals was cited for an outstanding warrant, the press release states.

According to the city's daily police log records, some of the incidents occurred near 3400 block Middlefield Road, 300 block Sharon Park Drive, 800 block Willow Road and 500 block Oak Grove Ave.

Business names of where the incidents occurred are not disclosed because the merchants were not directly involved, said Nicole Acker, the police department's public information officer.

The arrests are the result of a statewide program called the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Menlo Park Police Department partnered with agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), a state agency that monitors the sale and distribution of alcohol, to carry out the operation which catches any adults purchasing alcohol for people under 21 years old.

It's a program funded through the Alcoholic Beverage Control, Acker said.

In the operation, a minor stands outside of a liquor or convenience store, under the supervision of an officer, and asks patrons to buy them alcohol, the press release states.

The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and can't buy alcohol. If the adult agrees to purchase it for the minor, agents arrest and cite the individual.

The penalty can be a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

About 50 law enforcement agencies and ABC agents participated in the operation and resulted in over 170 citations on Saturday throughout the state, according to the statement.

"Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country," ABC Director Eric Hirata said in the press release. "This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California's youth."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Six people arrested for purchasing alcohol for minors in Menlo Park

The arrests were part of a statewide operation that was conducted on Saturday

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 14, 2022, 4:03 pm

Six people were arrested and cited on Saturday, March 12, for purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

One of the individuals was cited for an outstanding warrant, the press release states.

According to the city's daily police log records, some of the incidents occurred near 3400 block Middlefield Road, 300 block Sharon Park Drive, 800 block Willow Road and 500 block Oak Grove Ave.

Business names of where the incidents occurred are not disclosed because the merchants were not directly involved, said Nicole Acker, the police department's public information officer.

The arrests are the result of a statewide program called the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.

Menlo Park Police Department partnered with agents of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), a state agency that monitors the sale and distribution of alcohol, to carry out the operation which catches any adults purchasing alcohol for people under 21 years old.

It's a program funded through the Alcoholic Beverage Control, Acker said.

In the operation, a minor stands outside of a liquor or convenience store, under the supervision of an officer, and asks patrons to buy them alcohol, the press release states.

The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and can't buy alcohol. If the adult agrees to purchase it for the minor, agents arrest and cite the individual.

The penalty can be a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

About 50 law enforcement agencies and ABC agents participated in the operation and resulted in over 170 citations on Saturday throughout the state, according to the statement.

"Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country," ABC Director Eric Hirata said in the press release. "This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and boosts protections for California's youth."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.