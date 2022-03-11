News

Community briefs: Sacred Heart teacher to play in world lacrosse championship, fundraiser for therapy dogs and more

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 11, 2022, 11:26 am 0
The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation is raising money to for mental health supports at Menlo Park City School District schools, including therapy dogs at every school. Hillview Middle School piloted the program with on-campus emotional support dog, Eclair.

MPCSD fundraiser for therapy dogs, mental health supports

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) has launched a $100,000 Fund-a-Need drive to support the Menlo Park City School District's mental health programs across all four district schools.

Last year, the Fund-a-Need drive raised nearly $95,000, including for the creation of the Hillview Wellness Center and Calming Corners, a designated space within a classroom to help support self-regulation, in every K-5 classroom.

This year's campaign funds will go toward an emotional support dog at each school site, continuing the wellness center next school year, free mental health support for all district families, and continued social and emotional training for over 400 district staff members.

The campaign coincides with the MPAEF's annual online auction. The auction, which includes over 150 items, opens at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, and ends at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Go here for more information.

Transitional kindergarten registration opens

Registration is open for the Menlo Park City School District's pilot transitional kindergarten (TK) program in fall 2022.

The district will offer half-day slots, with morning and afternoon sessions, for children turning 5 before Feb. 2, 2023, according to staff.

The district is partnering with the Early Learning Center, to offer fee-based options for extended, early and late care for families that need full-day care for their children, according to a district press release.

It will cost the district about $1 million to offer TK in its first year and $800,000 each year thereafter, according to the release. Enrollment in TK is optional.

More information can be found here.

Ravenswood summer programming

The Ravenswood City School District will partner with the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula to offer a free four-week, full-day summer program to K-8 students who live in the district.

The program runs June 27 to July 22, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For rising kindergarteners through fifth graders, the morning will have academically focused enrichment. Rising sixth to eighth graders will have a choice of different enrichment classes (like dancing and coding) with local organizations. All grades will spend the afternoon doing hands-on enrichment and outdoor activities.

Programs for younger children will be held at Belle Haven or Costaño schools, while older children will be at the Los Robles-Ronald McNair campus.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students at no cost.

For more information, go the district's website and click on "summer" in the "students & families" menu.

Sacred Heart teacher to play in world lacrosse championship

Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton, teacher and coach Liz Hogan will play in the women's world lacrosse championship this summer. Courtesy STX.

Liz Hogan, a physical education teacher and coach at Sacred Hearts Schools, Atherton, has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster to play in this summer's World Lacrosse Women's World Championship, according to a press release from the school.

This will be Hogan's first world championship. Hogan, a goalkeeper for the team, joined the team in 2012 and nearly made the final 18-member championship roster twice before, the release states.

"Honestly, it feels pretty surreal," Hogan said in a statement. "I've been working at making this team for almost 14 years now; to finally hear that I made it is pretty wild."

Hogan is also the Lower and Middle School's associate dean of students, a sixth grade advisory teacher, and coaches five sports at the school.

The U.S. has won eight of 10 world women's world lacrosse championships.

Senator Josh Becker to speak at Magnify event on Saturday, March 12

State Sen. Josh Becker. Courtesy State Sen. Josh Becker.

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, will talk about his role as a senator, climate change and his life as an entrepreneur during a workshop hosted by Magnify, a Menlo School group that connects youth with experts to help them understand a broad range of topics on Saturday, March 12.

He will also lead an activity on his role as a senator.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at 1845 El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Masks are required.

For more information, go here.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

