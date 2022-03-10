Burglary at The Sequoias in Portola Valley

Between March 3 and 4, someone broke into a Portola Valley retirement community condo under renovation and stole tools, along with a new washer and dryer.

San Mateo County deputies suspect burglar(s) entered the unoccupied unit, part of The Sequoias at 501 Portola Road, through an open window.

The tools belonged to construction crew members.

At the time of the burglary, the condominium unit was unoccupied and being renovated, according to police.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident can call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.