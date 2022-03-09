News

Executive director of Kepler's popular speaker series is stepping down

Under Jean Forstner, Kepler's nonprofit arm became known for hosting cultural icons and social justice leaders

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 9, 2022, 11:47 am 2
Time to read: about 2 minutes

After leading the independent bookstore's nonprofit arm for five years, overseeing a speaker series that became known for hosting popular and renowned cultural figures, Jean Forstner will step down as executive director of Kepler's Literary Foundation.

Jean Forstner, who first joined Kepler's in 2007, led the bookstore's nonprofit organization since 2017. Courtesy of Irene Searles.

Forstner is set to leave this month, though she couldn't speak on an exact exit date. In an interview, the executive director said she'll be taking a break after guiding the organization through a pandemic for the past two years.

"I have a great deal of pride in what we've done," Forstner said. "And at two years into the pandemic, and with hopefully things opening up in a different way, it's really time to hand it over to somebody else who wants to take it in the next phase."

Forstner spearheaded Kepler's Literary Foundation, or KLF, since its inception in 2017.

Under her leadership, the nonprofit hosted a highly popular speaker series on the Peninsula that would see a diverse lineup of guests, from Justice Sonia Sotomayor to youth author Rick Riordan, and over 100,000 attendees in the past five years. The events carried on during the pandemic online.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Before the founding of KLF, Forstner helped establish the Ravenswood Literacy Project, which donated about 5,000 books to over 15,000 students in the Ravenswood School District. The project also brought popular youth authors to campus. Dan Gilbert, chair of the KLF Board, credited Forstner for leading the program.

"What really made the program unique is that we gave the schools 20, 30, 40 copies of a book so that it could really be dispersed among the schools," Forstner said.

Forstner joined Kepler's in 2007 as a community volunteer, developing programs that partnered with local libraries, schools and other nonprofits.

In 2012, as the director of community relations, Forstner was part of the team that helped map out Kepler's future as the bookstore faced another major existential threat when owner Clark Kepler announced his retirement.

Praveen Madan, who had just joined Kepler's as its "community engagement officer" and restructured operations, envisioned a hybrid business, part for-profit and part nonprofit.

Team scribe Jean Forstner leads one of several groups brainstorming bookstore Kepler's future as part of a three-day workshop to envision the store's growth, July 27, 2012. Daniella Sanchez/The Almanac

Kepler's first established Peninsula Arts & Letters, which was fiscally sponsored by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, before KLF applied for its own nonprofit status.

Soon, Kepler's bookstore was set up as a social purpose corporation, while KLF would act as a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm responsible for community programs and events, with Forstner as its executive director.

At the time, the nonprofit had an annual budget of about $500,000 and a staff of about five people, Forstner told The Almanac in 2017.

KLF maintained its community programs during the pandemic, including its popular speaker series. Forstner said guiding the nonprofit through a pandemic was a challenge but found that some of the programs may have worked better online than in person, such as the literary seminar program led by Kimberly Ford. By hosting the sessions online, attendance has increased from around 25 to 30 people per session to around 100, she said.

Though she's stepping down from KLF, Forstner said she hopes to continue to be involved in community organizations. Climate is a topic at the top of her list.

"We really aim to sustain the momentum that Jean has built over the course of the past, let's call it 10 years or more, with Kepler's, and continue to produce terrific events for our customers in the community at large," Gilbert said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Executive director of Kepler's popular speaker series is stepping down

Under Jean Forstner, Kepler's nonprofit arm became known for hosting cultural icons and social justice leaders

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 9, 2022, 11:47 am

After leading the independent bookstore's nonprofit arm for five years, overseeing a speaker series that became known for hosting popular and renowned cultural figures, Jean Forstner will step down as executive director of Kepler's Literary Foundation.

Forstner is set to leave this month, though she couldn't speak on an exact exit date. In an interview, the executive director said she'll be taking a break after guiding the organization through a pandemic for the past two years.

"I have a great deal of pride in what we've done," Forstner said. "And at two years into the pandemic, and with hopefully things opening up in a different way, it's really time to hand it over to somebody else who wants to take it in the next phase."

Forstner spearheaded Kepler's Literary Foundation, or KLF, since its inception in 2017.

Under her leadership, the nonprofit hosted a highly popular speaker series on the Peninsula that would see a diverse lineup of guests, from Justice Sonia Sotomayor to youth author Rick Riordan, and over 100,000 attendees in the past five years. The events carried on during the pandemic online.

Before the founding of KLF, Forstner helped establish the Ravenswood Literacy Project, which donated about 5,000 books to over 15,000 students in the Ravenswood School District. The project also brought popular youth authors to campus. Dan Gilbert, chair of the KLF Board, credited Forstner for leading the program.

"What really made the program unique is that we gave the schools 20, 30, 40 copies of a book so that it could really be dispersed among the schools," Forstner said.

Forstner joined Kepler's in 2007 as a community volunteer, developing programs that partnered with local libraries, schools and other nonprofits.

In 2012, as the director of community relations, Forstner was part of the team that helped map out Kepler's future as the bookstore faced another major existential threat when owner Clark Kepler announced his retirement.

Praveen Madan, who had just joined Kepler's as its "community engagement officer" and restructured operations, envisioned a hybrid business, part for-profit and part nonprofit.

Kepler's first established Peninsula Arts & Letters, which was fiscally sponsored by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, before KLF applied for its own nonprofit status.

Soon, Kepler's bookstore was set up as a social purpose corporation, while KLF would act as a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm responsible for community programs and events, with Forstner as its executive director.

At the time, the nonprofit had an annual budget of about $500,000 and a staff of about five people, Forstner told The Almanac in 2017.

KLF maintained its community programs during the pandemic, including its popular speaker series. Forstner said guiding the nonprofit through a pandemic was a challenge but found that some of the programs may have worked better online than in person, such as the literary seminar program led by Kimberly Ford. By hosting the sessions online, attendance has increased from around 25 to 30 people per session to around 100, she said.

Though she's stepping down from KLF, Forstner said she hopes to continue to be involved in community organizations. Climate is a topic at the top of her list.

"We really aim to sustain the momentum that Jean has built over the course of the past, let's call it 10 years or more, with Kepler's, and continue to produce terrific events for our customers in the community at large," Gilbert said.

Comments

Scott Lohmann
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
14 hours ago
Scott Lohmann, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
14 hours ago

Thank you very much for doing an exceptional job, Jean! And thank you too for supporting The Peninsula College Fund in your "spare time". :)

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Charlene Margot
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
10 hours ago
Charlene Margot, Menlo Park: University Heights
Registered user
10 hours ago

Thank you, Jean, for your many contributions to our community! The Parent Education Series has enjoyed partnering with you these many years -- we will miss your sparkle, brilliance, and passion for literary arts education!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.