News

Menlo Park traffic alert: Eastbound section of Ravenswood Avenue near Caltrain tracks to be repaired Wednesday

With one lane blocked, using Oak Grove, Glenwood and Encinal avenue is recommended

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 8, 2022, 10:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A portion of Ravenswood Avenue is schedule for re-pavement on March 9 due to roots lifting the road.

An eastbound portion of Ravenswood Avenue, between El Camino Real and Alma Street in Menlo Park, is scheduled to be repaired on Wednesday, March 9. Construction will take place between 4 a.m and 1 p.m., according to a public notice from the city.

Eastbound traffic on Ravenswood will be limited to the right lane, said Nicole Nagaya, the city's public works director.

The city recommends using alternative routes to cross the Caltrain tracks at Oak Grove Avenue, Glenwood Avenue and Encinal Avenue.

According to Nagaya, this is a routine repair the city has to do every several years by a group of trees planted in the median near the intersection of Merrill Street and Ravenswood Avenue.

The roots of the trees are causing a portion of Ravenswood Avenue to lift up like a long speed bump, she said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The repairs also come in advance of more extensive paving work the city will do on the street in the future.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park traffic alert: Eastbound section of Ravenswood Avenue near Caltrain tracks to be repaired Wednesday

With one lane blocked, using Oak Grove, Glenwood and Encinal avenue is recommended

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 8, 2022, 10:19 am

An eastbound portion of Ravenswood Avenue, between El Camino Real and Alma Street in Menlo Park, is scheduled to be repaired on Wednesday, March 9. Construction will take place between 4 a.m and 1 p.m., according to a public notice from the city.

Eastbound traffic on Ravenswood will be limited to the right lane, said Nicole Nagaya, the city's public works director.

The city recommends using alternative routes to cross the Caltrain tracks at Oak Grove Avenue, Glenwood Avenue and Encinal Avenue.

According to Nagaya, this is a routine repair the city has to do every several years by a group of trees planted in the median near the intersection of Merrill Street and Ravenswood Avenue.

The roots of the trees are causing a portion of Ravenswood Avenue to lift up like a long speed bump, she said.

The repairs also come in advance of more extensive paving work the city will do on the street in the future.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.