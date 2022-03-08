Menlo Park traffic alert: Eastbound section of Ravenswood Avenue near Caltrain tracks to be repaired Wednesday

An eastbound portion of Ravenswood Avenue, between El Camino Real and Alma Street in Menlo Park, is scheduled to be repaired on Wednesday, March 9. Construction will take place between 4 a.m and 1 p.m., according to a public notice from the city.

Eastbound traffic on Ravenswood will be limited to the right lane, said Nicole Nagaya, the city's public works director.

The city recommends using alternative routes to cross the Caltrain tracks at Oak Grove Avenue, Glenwood Avenue and Encinal Avenue.

According to Nagaya, this is a routine repair the city has to do every several years by a group of trees planted in the median near the intersection of Merrill Street and Ravenswood Avenue.

The roots of the trees are causing a portion of Ravenswood Avenue to lift up like a long speed bump, she said.