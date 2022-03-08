Letters to the editor: SB 9 could create problems in Woodside

SB 9 creates "cart before the horse" lot splits by exempting considerations for offsite environmental, health and fire safety requirements embedded in hundreds of California laws.

In Woodside, SB 9 allows lots to be approved without consideration for widening narrow roads needed for fire evacuation. Woodside west of Interstate Highway 280 is shown on state fire maps as a wildland fire area. Woodside west of I-280 is mostly on septic systems. Woodside has stringent septic system standards to prevent contamination of the Bear Gulch Creek's steelhead spawning grounds and to prevent health hazards from a leaking septic field.

Woodside's 5,500 citizens have been good custodians of a uniquely rural area that buffers open space from the developed areas to the east. SB 9's slippery slope to higher density threatens Woodside's unique rural nature and the indispensable buffer if offers between the open space and the densely populated areas to the east.

Over 71% of Californians disapprove of SB 9 as do 240 other cities and the League of California Cities established in 1898. If Sacramento politicians can pass a state law to seize zoning authority from towns and cities and exempt environmental, health and safety laws, what else can they pass on a voice vote?

Ed Kahl