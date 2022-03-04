News

Two years of COVID: Poll seeks to gauge readers' experiences

Survey aims to check temperature on community's outlook on pandemic

by Embarcadero Media staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 4, 2022, 11:26 am
As we approach the two-year mark since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus pandemic, we're conducting a survey to assess the community's experiences, attitudes and opinions of living under COVID-19 since 2020 and people's vision of the future.

Many of us have become acclimated to new routines, from wearing masks in public to working from home to meeting virtually. The pandemic has led to deeper risk assessments for situations that we previously didn't think twice about, from a personal level ("Could my cough be a symptom of COVID-19?") to the bureaucratic ("Should we institute a vaccine policy?").

Never in recent history has public health been at the forefront of local, national and global conversations.

The past 12 months brought increased vaccine availability, a revolving door of reopening plans and the spread of variants. But questions remain over when the pandemic will end and whether we're transitioning to an endemic phase.

We invite you to take the survey, which is available below and can also be found on Google Forms, through March 13. We'll be sharing the results in a story on March 18.

