Community briefs: Give blood to win Warriors tickets, expanded library hours and free youth bus rides

Stanford Blood Center is hosting a community blood drive in the Suburban Park neighborhood on Friday, March 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. The bloodmobile will be located at 207 Oakhurst Place.

The overall goals of the program are to reduce transportation costs for low-income families, attract new and more frequent riders, and understand the potential operational impacts of providing free fares to some or all youth riders.

The program runs through the end of June and is open to students that are eligible for the free and reduced-price meal program, students experiencing homelessness, foster youth, migrant students, and students whose parents did not graduate from high school.

The event is part of the Riekes Center's new speaker series, Riekes Inspirations, which will feature alumni members with expertise in the fields of arts, athletics or nature.

A Riekes alum, Mullin will discuss his work as the director of photography for National Geographic and BBC International's "Life Before Zero," a series that documents life off grid in the Alaskan wilderness.

Ben Mullin, a five-time Emmy Award-winning cinematographer, will be the guest for a live Q&A event at the Riekes Center in Menlo Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

All blood types will be accepted. First-time donors or those without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo ID. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and will be required to wear a mask. To make an appointment go here .

Anyone who donates will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, first submitted a proposal for a multi-generational community center at 100 Terminal Avenue in 2019, replacing existing facilities that include the Onetta Harris Community Center and the Menlo Park Senior Center. The new facility is expected to open next year.

Level 10 Construction, a general contractor company, will set up concrete pumps at 3 a.m., ahead of the first concrete truck that will arrive around 4 a.m. The city estimates that the work will take 2,900 yards of concrete. A street sweeper will also be operating during the pour to keep the streets clean, the release said.

The work will take place from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Kelly Park will remain open throughout the process. The city recommends parking on nearby streets, since on-site parking will be limited.

The concrete foundation for the Menlo Park Community Campus will be poured on Saturday, March 5, according to a press release from the city.

The town expects council, commission and committee meetings to be held in the facility starting in April.

The town of Portola Valley expects to install hardware to support hybrid meetings in the Historic Schoolhouse in mid-March, town staff said during a Feb. 23 City Council meeting.

COVID-19 clinics for ages 5 and over are at the following locations in East Palo Alto:

There are COVID-19 clinics for those 12 and over at the following locations in East Palo Alto:

The event is free and being hosted online through the Parent Education Series. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

The webinar will include information on how to support children's resilience and well-being. She notes that students have lost a lot during the pandemic, including significant rites of passage like birthdays, quinceañeras and graduations.

Phyllis Fagell, licensed clinical counselor, will host a talk on tools and strategies that parents can use to show patience, empathy and understanding toward their children as they adjust to a return to normal during the pandemic at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7.

"We know how much extended hours mean to someone in need of access to resources after the school and workday and how excited our families are to return to their routine of a Sunday visit to the library," said San Mateo County Libraries Director Anne-Marie Despain in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome even more of our community back and respond to the need for greater access to our libraries."

Expanded evening and weekend hours provide more in-person opportunities for people to seek resources and support with job hunting, schoolwork, literacy, STEAM programs, access to the internet and technology.

The Portola Valley Library will be open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Woodside, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto libraries will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Atherton will follow the same schedule when the new library opens this spring.

San Mateo County Libraries are extending hours beginning Sunday, March 6. This marks a return to seven-day-a-week service for most locations, according to a press release.

Community briefs: Give blood to win Warriors tickets, expanded library hours and free youth bus rides