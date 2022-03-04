Artists discuss belonging, connection in virtual talk

From the great sourdough onslaught of spring 2020 to the ongoing popularity of tending a small forest's worth of house plants, people have discovered myriad ways of dealing with the stresses of the pandemic.

But beyond even the current crisis, finding meaningful, healing alternatives to the chaos and anxiety of our world will always be a challenge that gives rise to a variety of responses — something highlighted in "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration," the current exhibition at the Palo Alto Art Center.

The center is hosting a virtual discussion March 4, 5 p.m., with artists Christine Wong Yap and Marcel Pardo Ariza that explores how their works address themes of belonging and interconnection. Yap and Ariza are among the 18 artists featured in "Creative Attention" and each is doing an artist's residency through the center.

Yap, who has completed her residency, worked with local teens to create a zine. Works by the teens and the zine will be displayed at the art center.

Ariza will discuss their window installation on view outside the Art Center and their "Kin Streets" project, highlighting historical photos of queer people rephotographed alongside LGBTQIA+ people currently living in the Bay Area. Ariza's residency, coming up in April, will partner with members of Avenidas senior center's Rainbow Collective.