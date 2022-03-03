Fans of the Alpine Inn, Portola Valley's oldest roadside attraction, gather to celebrate its 170th anniversary

Juan Carlos Cancino still remembers playing by Los Trancos Creek behind Alpine Inn as a kid. In the three decades he's been coming to the roadside restaurant, he's shared drinks with Stanford classmates, etched girlfriends' names into benches and felt like he's stepped back in time seeing people hitch their horses to the posts out front.

Nostalgia, company and good food are among the draws for Cancino and the close to 470 others who came out to celebrate the Alpine Inn's 170th anniversary on Monday night, Feb. 28. Cars lined Arastradero Road as far as the eye could see.

"I've been coming here since I could barely walk," said Cancino. He made the drive down from San Francisco earlier this week for the occasion. "You feel like you step out of time (when you come here). They didn't mess anything up."

Usually closed Mondays, the 250-seat beer garden opened up for the special occasion from 4 to 8 p.m. Another draw was the highly sought Pliny the Younger beer. Eric Nelson III and Brian Wachhorst of The Fake Shamen, a Portola Valley-based band, performed.

Portola Valley resident Dene Orwell has also been coming to the Alpine Inn, known to locals as Rossotti's or Zott's, for decades. Her family eats there about once a week and said they'd get its takeout about twice a week during the COVID-19 lockdown. She said her aunt and uncle, students at the rival University of California at Berkeley and Stanford University, met at the Alpine Inn during Big Game festivities.