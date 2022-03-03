Caltrain suspending Baby Bullet service this month due to electrification work

Caltrain announced Wednesday that it will reduce the number of weekday trains it runs starting next week and lasting until early April to accommodate work in San Mateo and Burlingame on the electrification of the system.

The agency's Baby Bullet express service, which travels between San Francisco and San Jose in about an hour and stops only at a few popular stations, will not be operating starting Monday, March 7, and ending Friday, April 1. Midday and evening service on weekdays and weekend service will not be affected, according to Caltrain.

Trains will also be using only a single track in both directions for three weeks at the Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations, so the agency advised riders to pay attention to signs and announcements to make sure they are waiting at the correct platform at the station.

The regular weekday schedule will resume April 4. The temporary schedule can be found at caltrain.com.