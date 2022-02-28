Atherton: Thieves nab $86K worth of goods in January, but February has remained burglary-free

Police believe that home burglaries over the last year in Atherton — including the theft of $800,000 worth of jewelry reported stolen from a home on Dec. 8, 2020 — are linked to a crime spree in town in 2018 by members of a Chilean gang operating out of Southern California. McCulley said Atherton police were the first in the Bay Area to "connect the dots" and link the group to home burglaries in the area.

Burglars are steering clear of pawn shops since they feed in their goods into police software systems, McCulley said. Instead, they'll resell items to jewelers.

"They want nothing to do with electronics; they're a dime a dozen these days and too easy to track," said police Chief Steve McCulley during the meeting. "They're only after jewels, precious metals, high-end pursues, shoes."

There haven't been any burglaries in town in February, but thieves took about $86,000 worth of goods during eight burglaries in January, according to the Atherton Police Department.

About 150 people gathered on Zoom last week to hear updates on home burglaries in Atherton in the last two months, some of which are tied to Chilean gang members.

He noted that the burglaries are likely not tied to recent thefts at high-end stores in the Bay Area, including recent incidents at stores in Palo Alto . He said Bay Area-based groups are likely committing those smash-and-grabs.

McCulley said these thieves have the abilities of "ninjas or gymnasts," as they'll scale the wall of a home to break into a second story glass door or window.

Recently, burglars are traveling in groups of about three or four and driving newer model SUVs, which help them blend into the community, said Cmdr. Dan Larsen. They're committing the crimes between 5 and 8 p.m. typically, he noted. They're not targeting any particular areas of town, but they do tend to gravitate toward homes on the corners of intersections, according to police.

Atherton police are arresting about two to three burglary suspects a year, McCulley said. It is tricky because if the criminals return to Chile, police can't prosecute them, he said.

During the meeting, McCulley said gang members are entering the country in Miami using travel visas. He said the group seems to also be targeting wealthy communities in the Washington, D.C., area.

There have also been restrictions about who police can book , because of COVID-19, he said.

"We have a no-pursuit policy for good reason," McCulley said. "You start chasing down the freeway, you hit another car or a pedestrian, and there's no way I can justify that."

For the last five years, the Atherton Police Department has had a policy not to chase suspects unless it's a violent crime, like a shooting.

In neighboring Portola Valley there have been three burglaries reported this year, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, and two in Woodside.

"It's really important that word gets back to the suspects that Atherton is not a good place to come," he said.

"I'm not sure how effective it would be in addition to three or four officers going about town," he said.

Some 12 residents signed up for a new resident volunteer patrol . Residents who participate take a four-hour training that teaches how to look out for suspicious activity. Participants do not carry weapons, but get a vest to wear while on patrol, McCulley said previously , and they must commit eight hours a month to patrolling.

One group of burglars, for example, stole a license plate from a Safeway lot in Menlo Park and mounted it to their car so they wouldn’t be connected to the crime, he said. However, the license plate readers have been able to help find a missing eldery person and solve an attempted murder case in the Lloyden Park neighborhood.

The cameras are not always perfect at catching suspects though, McCulley said. Burglars are smart and pay attention to police technology.

Atherton: Thieves nab $86K worth of goods in January, but February has remained burglary-free