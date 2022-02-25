Rosotti's Alpine Inn to celebrate its 170th anniversary with Monday evening event

The Alpine Inn will host a celebration for its 170th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 28.

The beer garden will open up for the special occasion from 4 to 8 p.m. Staff will be pouring Pliny the Younger until it sells out.

The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays.

In 2020, the Alpine Inn reopened after an extensive and expensive remodel, with its management finding a solution for keeping the indoor-outdoor tavern in operation year-round: a tent over the outdoor seating area.

For more information on the event, go here.