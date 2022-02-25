News

Rosotti's Alpine Inn to celebrate its 170th anniversary with Monday evening event

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 12:18 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Alpine Inn photographed in 1967, by Joe Melena. Courtesy of San Mateo County History Museum Archives.

The Alpine Inn will host a celebration for its 170th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 28.

The beer garden will open up for the special occasion from 4 to 8 p.m. Staff will be pouring Pliny the Younger until it sells out.

The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays.

In 2020, the Alpine Inn reopened after an extensive and expensive remodel, with its management finding a solution for keeping the indoor-outdoor tavern in operation year-round: a tent over the outdoor seating area.

For more information on the event, go here.

The new owners of the Alpine Inn in Portola Valley, on July 20, 2019. Photo by Sadie Stinson.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rosotti's Alpine Inn to celebrate its 170th anniversary with Monday evening event

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 12:18 pm

The Alpine Inn will host a celebration for its 170th anniversary on Monday, Feb. 28.

The beer garden will open up for the special occasion from 4 to 8 p.m. Staff will be pouring Pliny the Younger until it sells out.

The restaurant is normally closed on Mondays.

In 2020, the Alpine Inn reopened after an extensive and expensive remodel, with its management finding a solution for keeping the indoor-outdoor tavern in operation year-round: a tent over the outdoor seating area.

For more information on the event, go here.

Angela Swartz

Comments

matt from the block
Registered user
Woodside: Mountain Home Road
7 hours ago
matt from the block, Woodside: Mountain Home Road
Registered user
7 hours ago

I’m sure there will be plenty of parking lol!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.