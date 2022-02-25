News

High school district reports zero COVID-19 cases

The first week of school in January saw 710 reported cases in SUHSD

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 10:36 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students construct a Rube Goldberg machine with the help of their teacher Phil Hopkins, third from left, in their Green Academy physics class at Woodside High School in Woodside on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Sequoia Union High School District reached an important milestone on Feb. 18 — it's the first week of the school year with no new cases of COVID-19 reported on its campuses.

Although case counts remained in the single digits during the fall semester, numbers jumped when students returned from winter break in January, with some 710 infections that week.

Case have been steadily dropping, with 35 cases reported in the district last week, compared to 121 the week before.

"Although the updated data is promising, we continue being vigilant and focused on providing our school community with as safe an environment that we can provide during a pandemic," said Superintendent Darnise Williams in a statement. "I would like to thank our school district team for being on the front lines and working to keep our schools open."

The decline comes as omicron cases are falling countywide.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

District students are on mid-winter break this week. As with other holiday breaks, there is a chance that student travel and social gatherings could cause infection rates to rise again in the district once they return to class.

Masks have been optional when outdoors in the district, but are still required indoors, per state regulations.

Other school districts

There were few cases reported in the local elementary school districts last week as well:

Las Lomitas School District: 3

Menlo Park City School District: 3

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Portola Valley School District: 1

Ravenswood City School District: 5

The Woodside Elementary School District hasn't reported case numbers yet.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

High school district reports zero COVID-19 cases

The first week of school in January saw 710 reported cases in SUHSD

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 25, 2022, 10:36 am

The Sequoia Union High School District reached an important milestone on Feb. 18 — it's the first week of the school year with no new cases of COVID-19 reported on its campuses.

Although case counts remained in the single digits during the fall semester, numbers jumped when students returned from winter break in January, with some 710 infections that week.

Case have been steadily dropping, with 35 cases reported in the district last week, compared to 121 the week before.

"Although the updated data is promising, we continue being vigilant and focused on providing our school community with as safe an environment that we can provide during a pandemic," said Superintendent Darnise Williams in a statement. "I would like to thank our school district team for being on the front lines and working to keep our schools open."

The decline comes as omicron cases are falling countywide.

District students are on mid-winter break this week. As with other holiday breaks, there is a chance that student travel and social gatherings could cause infection rates to rise again in the district once they return to class.

Masks have been optional when outdoors in the district, but are still required indoors, per state regulations.

There were few cases reported in the local elementary school districts last week as well:

Las Lomitas School District: 3

Menlo Park City School District: 3

Portola Valley School District: 1

Ravenswood City School District: 5

The Woodside Elementary School District hasn't reported case numbers yet.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.