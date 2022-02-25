High school district reports zero COVID-19 cases

The Sequoia Union High School District reached an important milestone on Feb. 18 — it's the first week of the school year with no new cases of COVID-19 reported on its campuses.
Although case counts remained in the single digits during the fall semester, numbers jumped when students returned from winter break in January, with some 710 infections that week.
Case have been steadily dropping, with 35 cases reported in the district last week, compared to 121 the week before.
"Although the updated data is promising, we continue being vigilant and focused on providing our school community with as safe an environment that we can provide during a pandemic," said Superintendent Darnise Williams in a statement. "I would like to thank our school district team for being on the front lines and working to keep our schools open."
The decline comes as omicron cases are falling countywide.
District students are on mid-winter break this week. As with other holiday breaks, there is a chance that student travel and social gatherings could cause infection rates to rise again in the district once they return to class.
Masks have been optional when outdoors in the district, but are still required indoors, per state regulations.
There were few cases reported in the local elementary school districts last week as well:
• Las Lomitas School District: 3
• Menlo Park City School District: 3
• Portola Valley School District: 1
• Ravenswood City School District: 5
The Woodside Elementary School District hasn't reported case numbers yet.
