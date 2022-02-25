High school district reports zero COVID-19 cases

The Sequoia Union High School District reached an important milestone on Feb. 18 — it's the first week of the school year with no new cases of COVID-19 reported on its campuses.

Although case counts remained in the single digits during the fall semester, numbers jumped when students returned from winter break in January, with some 710 infections that week.

Case have been steadily dropping, with 35 cases reported in the district last week, compared to 121 the week before.

"Although the updated data is promising, we continue being vigilant and focused on providing our school community with as safe an environment that we can provide during a pandemic," said Superintendent Darnise Williams in a statement. "I would like to thank our school district team for being on the front lines and working to keep our schools open."

The decline comes as omicron cases are falling countywide.